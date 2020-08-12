Wednesday, August 12, 2020

Greece reports highest daily cases

Greece has reported 262 new cases of Covid-19, its highest daily tally since the start of the outbreak in the country, health authorities said.

The latest jump in cases brings the total number of infections in the country to 6,177 since its first infection surfaced in late February. There have been 216 deaths recorded.

The increase in infections in recent weeks has prompted authorities to gradually introduce more restrictions during the peak of the tourism season.

Turkey confirms more than 1,000 new cases

Turkey has confirmed 1,212 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 244,392, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

The country also confirmed 934 more recoveries, pushing the total to 227,089, said Koca.

Meanwhile, 18 more people lost their lives to the virus that has claimed 5,891 lives in Turkey.

Health care professionals conducted more than 67,200 tests to diagnose the disease over the past day – the highest number since March 2 – taking the tally to over 5.45 million.

Turkey's schools to reopen in September

Turkish schools have scheduled to start reopening on September 21 in a gradual transition to in-person education, the country's Education Minister Ziya Selcuk said, delaying the reopening after a rise in coronavirus cases.

In a news conference after a meeting of the country's science board to discuss measures to combat the spread of the coronavirus, Selcuk said that distance learning will begin on August 31, when schools had previously been set to open.

UK has highest death toll in Europe

Britain's official death toll from the Covid-19 pandemic has been lowered by more than 5,000, because the government adopted a new way of counting fatalities after concerns were raised that the old method overstated them.

From now on, the authorities will publish on a daily basis the number of deaths that occurred within 28 days of a positive Covid-19 test result, the Department of Health said.

Under the new method, Britain has an official Covid-19 death toll of 41,329 rather than the 46,706 recorded under the old system.

The toll is still the highest in Europe, ahead of Italy on about 35,000.

WHO to review Russian vaccine

The World Health Organization has said that it is looking forward to reviewing clinical trials of a potential coronavirus vaccine developed in Russia.

President Vladimir Putin declared Russia the first country to approve a vaccine on Tuesday, even though final stage testing involving more than 2,000 people was only due to start on Wednesday.

The WHO says 28 of more than 150 potential vaccines are currently being actively tested on humans, among which six have reached Phase 3, the final stage when candidate drugs are tested on large groups of people.

France cases see new daily record

The French health ministry has reported 2,524 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new post-lockdown daily record and taking the country's cumulative total of cases to 206,696.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, increased to 1,810, the highest level since April 24, when the epidemic was in full swing.

Argentina skirting restrictions

In Argentina's capital, authorities have closed a bar after customers were seen drinking beer on the sidewalk in violation of pandemic lockdown measures. Some Buenos Aires stores flouted a ban to stay shut, saying online sales are inadequate.

Tired of months of quarantine, an Olympic rower broke the rules and trained alone on a river. He cried with joy and a sense of release once back on the water.

People are on edge in Argentina, where the number of new coronavirus cases is surging despite nearly five months of strict limits on movement and activities in the Buenos Aires area, home to about two-thirds of the country's population.

NBA reports zero cases

The NBA has reported zero positive Covid-19 cases for the fourth consecutive week, in the latest round of testing carried out at the league's "bubble" in Orlando, Florida.

The league said that of all 342 players tested for Covid-19 on the NBA campus at Disney World since last Wednesday, none returned confirmed positive tests.

Since players began entering the NBA "bubble" at Orlando, none have tested positive for the virus.

Two players tested positive upon arrival in Florida last month, but neither had fully cleared quarantine for admittance into the NBA's safe zone.

US struggles to launch online learning

In the US state of Georgia, the largest school district struggled on Wednesday to launch online learning for its 180,000 students, as parents complained that they and their students repeatedly tried and failed to log in to Gwinnett County's online system.

And the largest district in Georgia that's currently trying to offer face-to-face classes has now quarantined more than 1,110 students, a one-day increase of more than 300 children, because of possible coronavirus exposure since classes resumed last week in Cherokee County.

Gwinnett County is among the large metro Atlanta districts that have chosen to offer virtual classes to all of its students at the beginning of the year.

Germany's RKI says vaccine could be available in autumn

Germany's leading infectious disease institute has said that a first vaccine against the coronavirus could be available as early as autumn but warned that it may take longer to control the pandemic.

"Preliminary projections make the availability of one or several vaccines seem possible by autumn 2020," the Robert KochInstitute said in a statement on its website, citing a global effort to bring immunisations to market.

"It would be dangerous at this point to trust that a vaccination from autumn 2020 can control the pandemic," it cautioned.

The impact of any vaccine could be tempered by viral mutations or by the resulting immunity only lasting a short time, the institute added.

Coronavirus found on Ecuador shrimps in China

A city in China's eastern Anhui province has found the novel coronavirus on the packaging of shrimps from Ecuador, according to state media, in the latest instance of the virus being detected on imported products.

The coronavirus was found on the outer packaging of frozen shrimps bought by a restaurant in Wuhu city when local authorities carried out a routine inspection, CCTV, China's state television, said.

The news broke a day after a port city in eastern Shandong province said it found the virus on the packaging of imported frozen seafood, although it did not say where it originated.

Since July, several other Chinese cities have also reported cases, including the port cities of Xiamen and Dalian, prompting China to suspend imports from three Ecuadorean shrimp producers.

CCTV said on Wednesday the Wuhu restaurant had stored the contaminated products in a freezer since purchase and that all related products in the city had been sealed off.

Norway to quarantine more travellers as cases rise

Norway has decided to reimpose quarantine measures on travellers from more foreign countries and reiterated its advice that Norwegians should avoid going abroad amid a jump in the number of new coronavirus cases.

Norway last week put on hold a plan to further reopen society and urged its citizens to refrain from foreign travel.

While not a member of the European Union, Norway belongs to the passport-free Schengen travel zone. It had some of the strictest travel restrictions in Europe in the early phase of the pandemic before gradually lifting them from June.

It will now reimpose 10-day quarantines from Saturday for all travellers from Poland, Malta, Iceland, Cyprus and the Netherlands, as well as the Faroe Islands and some Danish and Swedish regions.

Norway has already reintroduced similar constraints for Spain, France, Switzerland and several others, and has put on hold a plan to permit leisure travel from some non-European countries, which has been banned since March.

The recommendation not to go abroad will remain in place until October 1.

With a population of 5.4 million, Norway had reported a total of 9,750 cases as of Wednesday, with 256 deaths.

Nigeria's foreign minister recovers from coronavirus

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered after testing positive for Covid-19.

Onyeama took to Twitter on Wednesday to announce that his latest Covid-19 test result came back negative after three weeks of isolation ''by the very special grace of God".

Onyeama tested positive for Covid-19 in July.

Nigeria has confirmed 423 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,290.

Philippines talking to Russian vaccine maker on trials

Philippine scientists are set to meet representatives of the Russian state research facility that developed a coronavirus vaccine, to discuss participation in clinical trials and access to its research data.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has lauded the Russian vaccine and offered to be "injected in public", to allay public fears about its safety.

Health Undersecretary Rosario Vergeire said Philippine experts would meet representatives of research facility Gamaleya to discuss trials and would request a "complete dossier" on the vaccine.

The Philippines has among Asia's highest coronavirus case numbers, which rose to 143,749 on Wednesday, two days after hitting a daily record of 6,958 infections.

A strict lockdown has been re-imposed in and around the capital.

Jordan to close border with Syria after spike cases

Jordan will close its land trade border crossing with Syria for a week after a spike in Covid-19 cases coming from its northern neighbour.

Officials said the interior minister's decision to close the Jaber crossing would come into effect on Thursday morning.

The move, which also puts officials working at the crossing under quarantine, comes after 12 cases were reported on Wednesday in addition to 13 on Tuesday in the first such surge for several weeks.

Vietnam PM says next 10 days 'critical' in virus fight

Vietnam's Prime Minister has said that the next 10 days would be critical in the Southeast Asian country's fight against a new coronavirus outbreak, which resurfaced late last month after three months of no domestic cases.

Vietnam was lauded for suppressing an earlier contagion through aggressive testing, contact-tracing and quarantining, but it is now racing to control infections in multiple locations linked to the popular holiday city of Danang, where a new outbreak was detected on July 25.

Vietnam reported 17 new coronavirus infections on Wednesday, taking its total cases to 880, with 17 deaths.