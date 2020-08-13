Thursday, August 13, 2020

Over 21M cases worldwide

Global cases of the coronavirus crossed the grim milestone of 21-million mark, according to a tracking portal.

United States is the worst affected country with over 5.4 million cases followed by Brazil and India with over 3.2 million and 2.4 million reported infections, respectively.

UK imposes 14-day quarantine on arrivals from France, Netherlands and others

Britain will impose a 14-day quarantine on all arrivals from France, the Netherlands, Malta and three other countries, transport minister Grant Shapps said, citing rising Covid-19 infection rates.

"Data shows we need to remove France, the Netherlands, Monaco, Malta, Turks & Caicos & Aruba from our list of #coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Shapps said on Twitter.

"If you arrive in the UK after 0400 Saturday from these destinations, you will need to self-isolate for 14 days."

Turkey reports 1,243 new cases

Turkey confirmed 1,243 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 245,635.

Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 968 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, pushing the total number of recoveries to 228,057.

The death toll in the country reached 5,912 as 21 more people lost their lives over the past day.

EU reserves 400 million vaccine doses

The European Union said it had reserved up to 400 million doses of a potential new coronavirus vaccine being developed by US giant Johnson & Johnson.

Preliminary talks concluded Friday for a first purchase of 200 million doses followed by an equal number later, a statement said.

"The envisaged contract with Johnson & Johnson would provide for the possibility for all EU Member States to purchase the vaccine, as well as to donate to lower and middle-income countries," it said.

The bloc said it was in "intensive discussions" with other manufacturers for potential vaccines.

US CDC reports 5,176,018 coronavirus cases

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 5,176,018 cases of the new coronavirus, an increase of 56,307 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,497 to 165,148.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of the respiratory illness known as Covid-19, caused by a new coronavirus, as of 4 pm ET on Aug. 12 versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Spain's daily infections spike to 2,935, not yet second wave

Spain reported 2,935 new virus infections, the highest number since the country's lockdown ended and up from 1,690 recorded the previous day, although officials argued the situation remained manageable.

The Madrid region, which failed to report its data the previous day due to technical difficulties, led the tally with 842 new infections in the 24 hours to Thursday, followed by the Basque Country, with 545 cases.

"The number of known cases keeps rising in Spain, but it is a mild rise that allows the implementation of control measures," health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told reporters, adding that the localised outbreaks did not amount to a second wave of infections that many expect in the autumn.

France reports new post-lockdown peak in daily cases

The French health ministry reported 2,669 new virus infections over the past 24 hours, setting a new post-lockdown daily high for the second day in a row and taking the country's cumulative total of cases to 209,365.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which averages out weekly data reporting irregularities, increased to 1,962, a total that has doubled over the last two weeks and is at levels not seen since the end of April.

AstraZeneca could begin vaccine production in early 2021

The production of a Covid-19 vaccine under an agreement between the Mexican and Argentine governments and pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca could begin in the first quarter of 2021.

Sylvia Varela, head of AstraZeneca Mexico, said at the Mexican president's daily news conference that Phase III trials were expected to conclude by November or December.

The company plans to initially produce 150 million doses for distribution in Latin America, and eventually make at least 400 million doses for the region, she added.

Indonesia capital extends social restriction measures

Indonesia's capital Jakarta extended its social restrictions to stem surging coronavirus transmission as the country reported 2,098 new cases, its governor said.

Indonesia has reported 132,816 virus infections and 5,968 deaths. Jakarta logged 608 new cases, bringing the total to 27,761, the most in Indonesia’s 34 provinces, according to central government data.

Governor Anies Baswedan extended restrictions which see restaurants, places of worship and public transportation operate at limited capacity, to Aug. 27.

Israeli hospital trials super-quick saliva test

A newly has developed saliva test aims to determine in less than a second whether or not you are infected with the novel coronavirus, Israel's largest medical centre said.

Patients rinse their mouth with a saline wash and spit into a vial. This is then examined by a small spectral device that, in simple terms, shines light on the specimen and analyses the reaction to see if it is consistent with Covid-19.

With machine learning it gets more accurate over time.

The centre said in an initial clinical trial involving hundreds of patients, the new artificial intelligence-based device identified evidence of the virus in the body at a 95 percent success rate.

UK will be "ruthless" over quarantine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said his government was prepared to be ruthless with even its closest partners over Covid-19 quarantine rules, after he was asked whether France would be removed from the government's safe-travel list.

Britain has in recent weeks imposed a 14-day quarantine period for arrivals from countries like Spain and Belgium, responding to rising infections and fears of a second wave of the virus, having initially declared them safe for travel.

"We've got to be absolutely ruthless about this, even with our closest and dearest friends and partners around the world," Johnson told reporters on a visit to Northern Ireland.

EU wraps up talks with Johnson & Johnson to buy potential vaccine

The European Commission said it had concluded preliminary talks with US pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson for an advance purchase deal of a potential Covid-19 vaccine the company is developing.

The EU executive arm said this could pave the way for the signing of a contract that would allow EU countries to buy the vaccines or donate to developing countries.

Polish resort offers guests free tests as cases spike

A Polish holiday resort is offering free virus tests to guests as cases spike nationally.

In the past week, daily case numbers have exceeded 800 on three occasions, breaking records for Poland.

Zawiaty, a resort in the northern region of Kaszuby, decided to hire Geneme, a private genetic testing company, to help it administer the tests every Saturday.

As guests drive up, they are given a test kit by staff. They then administer the test swab themselves under the supervision of a hotel worker trained by Geneme. Results are processed within an hour with on-site lab equipment.

Guests are retested throughout their stay.

Italy orders virus tests on Croatia, Greece, Malta, Spain arrivals

Italy has imposed mandatory coronavirus testing for all travellers arriving from Croatia, Greece, Malta and Spain, and banned all visitors from Colombia, in a bid to rein in new infections.

"We must continue to be cautious in order to protect the results obtained thanks to sacrifices made by all in recent months," Health Minister Roberto Speranza said after issuing the new rules, which will last until September 7, late Wednesday.

Health authorities worry in particular that Italians returning from vacations abroad may be bringing home the virus and passing it on when people are crowding outdoors, on beaches, at festivals or parties during the summer.

Travellers arriving at an airport, port or border crossing can choose from a number of options, including rapid tests on the spot, or the presentation of a certificate obtained within the last 72 hours which shows they are Covid-19 free.

Greece reports first case in island camp

Greece reported its first virus infection in one of its overcrowded asylum seeker camps.

A 35-year-old man from Yemen living at the camp of Vial on the island of Chios tested positive, a migration ministry official told AFP.

"The man has been quarantined at the local hospital. Another 30 people are undergoing tests," the official said.

There are over 3,800 people living inside the Vial camp, over three times its nominal capacity.

Several non-fatal coronavirus cases have surfaced in Greek camps on the mainland, including 150 infections at a migrant hotel in the Peloponnese in April.

Two Spanish regions impose smoking ban to curb spread

Spain's Canary Islands said it would ban smoking outdoors when social distancing cannot be guaranteed to curb the virus, a day after Galicia took a similar measure.

The smoking ban will come into effect on Friday along with mandatory wearing of face masks in all public spaces, Canaries regional leader Angel Victor Torres said.

The Canary Islands, a tourism hotspot off northwest Africa, had been the only Spanish region where it was not obligatory to use face masks.

Officials in regions including Madrid and Andalusia said they were considering similar smoking restrictions.

Vietnam reports 25 infections, 3 deaths

Vietnam's health ministry reported 25 more virus infections and three additional deaths, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 905, with 20 fatalities.

More than 430 of the total cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where the new outbreak began late last month.

The ministry said 133,340 people are being quarantined in the country, including 5,361 at hospitals, 25,043 at centralised quarantine centres and the rest at home.

Iran's death toll passes 19,000 as new cases spike

Iran has recorded 174 deaths and 2,625 new cases to take its death toll to more than 19,000 and total cases to 336,324, the health ministry said.

"In the past 24 hours, 2,625 new cases have been recorded," ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV.

Iran is one of the worst-hit countries from the outbreak in the Middle East.

Hong Kong reports 69 new cases

Hong Kong reported 69 new cases, of which 65 were locally transmitted, as authorities cautioned the global financial hub still faced a critical period to control the virus, which has seen a resurgence since early July.