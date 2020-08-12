Mauritius' Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth has said that nearly all remaining oil had been removed from a damaged Japanese ship, which leaked about 1,000 tonnes in a threat to tourism already hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

"At the time I'm talking to you, almost all the oil has been removed from the ship," Jugnauth told reporters on Wednesday, according to remarks shared by his office.

READ MORE: Mauritius scrambles to counter oil spill from grounded ship

All fuel had been removed from tanks, but there was some residue in parts of the ship, his office added.

Tourist operators fear the spill will further damage businesses already reeling from the epidemic and could cost jobs if pristine beaches are spoiled.

READ MORE: Mauritius declares environmental emergency as stranded ship leaks fuel

Tourism generated 63 billion rupees ($1.6 billion) for the economy last year. In May, the central bank said that in the past two months alone, the nation had lost 12 billion rupees in foreign exchange due to the fall in tourism.

"It is really going to affect the communities down there, especially for the fisherman, the local guys that live there, you know that's how they make money from tourists," said Willow River-Tonkin, who owns a kite-surfing business.