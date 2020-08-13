More than 1 million Japanese war dead have been scattered throughout Asia, where the legacy of Japanese aggression still hampers recovery efforts.

The missing Japanese make up about half of the 2.4 million soldiers who died overseas during Japan’s military rampage across Asia in the early 20th century.

They are on remote islands in the South Pacific. They are in northern China and Mongolia. They are in Russia.

As the anniversary for the end of the Pacific War arrives on Saturday, there is little hope these remains will ever be recovered, let alone identified and returned to grieving family members.

Only about half a million are considered retrievable. The rest are lost in the sea or buried in areas that can't be reached because of fighting or security or political reasons, according to Japan's Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare, which is in charge of support measures for bereaved families.

Remains recovery initiative

Locating, identifying and finding places to store the decades-old remains have been complicated as memories fade, artifacts and documents get lost and families and relatives age.

In 2016, Japan’s parliament passed a law launching an eight-year remains recovery initiative through 2024.

It promotes more DNA matching and cooperation with the US Department of Defense in case remains are found at US military facilities on islands in the southern Pacific that were former battlegrounds.

It was not until 2003 that the Japanese government started DNA matching, but only at the request of possible families. In July, Japan set up a comprehensive remains information center at the ministry that would provide DNA testing.

After Japan’s disastrous retreats in the Pacific in 1943, the military started sending back empty boxes with stones to bereaved families, without providing details about the deaths.

Japan insisted all war dead would be honoured as gods at Yasukuni Shrine.

Similar practices were continued by postwar governments, which didn't put an emphasis on identifying individual remains to return to families, experts say.

Japan sent its first overseas remains collection mission in 1952 after a seven-year US occupation ended. The efforts were unwelcome in many Asian countries that had suffered under Japanese wartime aggression.

The government in the 1950s dispatched missions to major former battlegrounds for the “token” collection of random remains; most were unidentified and never returned to families.