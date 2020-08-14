Muja has lived through multiple bombing campaigns by several countries – all while never leaving a tiny pool in Belgrade's zoo for 83 years, making him the world's oldest captive alligator.

While zookeepers don't know his exact hatch day, the reptile arrived in Belgrade this week in August of 1937 from a German zoo.

"He's an older gentleman and we respect his age," Jozef Edvedj, the zoo's veterinarian, told with a smile after handlers helped guide a dead rat to the jaws of the slow-moving reptile.

He officially became the world's oldest captive alligator when Moscow zoo's famous Saturn, born in 1936, died in May.

READ MORE:Alligator who survived Berlin WW II bombing dies at 84

According to news reports from 1937, Muja was two years old when arrived in Belgrade, a year after the zoo opened.

But in photos from the reports he appears older, leading zookeepers to believe is over 90 now.

While Muja has not seen much outside his shallow and spartan 12x7-meter pool, he survived bombings during World War II that killed many animals in the zoo, along with six zookeepers.

Life across bombs