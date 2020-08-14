German champions Bayern Munich have utterly humiliated Barcelona with a stunning 8-2 victory that sends them through into the semi-finals of the Champions League in an extraordinarily emphatic manner.

Thomas Mueller scored twice for a rampant Bayern, who led 4-1 after 31 astonishing minutes, as Lionel Messi and his teammates were condemned to a thrashing that felt like the end of an era for the illustrious Catalan club.

Both teams have been crowned European champions five times. But, while Bayern looks to have a real chance of added a sixth title next week, Barca are clearly facing major reconstruction work and it remains to be seen how many of those involved in this debacle will survive at the club.

The scoreline recalled Germany's 7-1 win over Brazil in the 2014 World Cup, a game where Bayern coach Hansi Flick was on the bench as the national team's assistant coach.

It began with Bayern grabbing a fourth-minute lead when Mueller collected Ivan Perisic's cross from the left and played a clever one-two with Robert Lewandowski before drilling home.

But within three minutes Barca had struck back - Clement Lenglet's super long ball found Jordi Alba in space and David Alaba's attempt to deal with his searching cross ended up flying past his own keeper Manuel Neuer.

Neuer then had to be quick off his line to foil a goal-bound Luis Suarez but was almost caught out by a cross-shot from Messi from the right which drifted through the area and struck the post.

But just as Barca seemed to have established themselves, the Germans regained their lead in the 21st minute – Serge Gnabry fed Perisic on the left and the Croatian glanced up to see his options before drilling past Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Bayern then added the third as Barca's defence was opened up again with ease. Thiago Alcantara was given plenty of space in midfield to find Leon Goretzka whose superb ball picked out Gnabry, who had got behind Lenglet and then made no mistake with the finish.

Flick's side were running riot and it got worse for Barca when a low cross from Joshua Kimmich was turned in at the near post by Mueller – another goal of ruthless simplicity making it 4-1 at the break.

