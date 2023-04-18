Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad has met with Saudi Arabia's top diplomat in Damascus, state media reported, ending more than a decade of diplomatic deep-freeze between the two countries.

"President Bashar al Assad meets Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan," Syria's official news agency SANA reported on Tuesday.

The Saudi prince arrived in Damascus in the afternoon on the first visit to Syria's capital by a Saudi official since the start of the country's civil war in 2011.

The trip comes less than a week after Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad visited Saudi Arabia, also on the first such visit since the conflict began.

Assad's regime has been politically isolated in the region since the conflict began, but a flurry of diplomatic activity has been underway in the past week as regional relations shift following a decision by Saudi Arabia and Damascus's ally Iran to resume ties.

Last week, diplomats from nine Arab countries met in the Saudi city of Jeddah to discuss ending Syria's long spell in the diplomatic wilderness and its possible return to the 22-member Arab League after Damascus was suspended in 2011.

Restoring ties