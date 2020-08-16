Sunday, August 16, 2020

UK struggles with continued second wave of infections

The United Kingdom recorded 1,040 new positive tests for coronavirus, the government said, the sixth day in a row there have been more than 1,000 infections in daily figures.

A further five people were reported to have died within 28 days of testing positive for the virus.

Hundreds protest safety restrictions in Belgium

Some 500 people in Brussels protested against mandatory masks and other restrictions to stem the coronavirus pandemic.

The “Stop the measures, stop the madness” rally was organised by a civil group called Viruswaanzin (Virus craziness), which has said the government overreacted to the pandemic.

Protesters pleaded for relaxed mask rules, support for the hospitality industry, and not focusing efforts exclusively on the fight against Covid-19 by marginalising other policy areas.

They also accused the government of curbing individual rights and treating people like a “sheep” with their “sanitary dictatorship.”

Virus claims 6 lives in Libya, 2 in Sudan

Health authorities in Libya and Sudan confirmed additional fatalities due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Libya’s National Center for Disease Control said six people had died from the virus and 411 others tested positive.

The country’s tally now rose to 7,738 confirmed cases, including 145 deaths, and 894 recoveries.

In Sudan, the Health Ministry recorded two deaths along with 103 infections and 10 recoveries .

The country's total infections now stand at 12,314, including 798 deaths, and 6,350 recoveries.

The pandemic has claimed nearly 769,000 lives in at least 188 countries and regions since last December.

First Mediterranean cruise to set sail after virus tests

Cruise ship passengers were having their temperatures checked and taking Covid-19 tests so they could set sail on what is being billed as the first Mediterranean cruise after Italy's pandemic lockdown.

The MSC Grandiosa has made the procedures, for crew as well as passengers, part of its new health and safety protocols.

Any one testing positive, or with a fever, or having other virus symptoms will be denied boarding, the company said.

Guest must wear face masks in elevators and other areas where social distancing is not possible. The crew spent time in quarantine before the start of the cruise.

China's local cases fall as Xinjiang cluster recedes

China's new locally transmitted virus cases fell to a one-month low as a cluster in the western region of Xinjiang receded, data released by the country's health authority showed.

The number of locally transmitted cases in China dropped to four on August 15, all of which were in Xinjiang, the National Health Commission said in a statement.

That compares with eight cases nationwide a day earlier and is the lowest since July 16.

No new locally transmitted cases were recorded on August 15 in the city of Shenzhen in southern Guangdong province after provincial authorities there reported fresh infections a day earlier.

New virus restrictions come in force in two Spanish regions

New restrictions to stop the spread, including the closure of discos and a partial ban on smoking outdoors, went into effect in two Spanish regions.

The small, northern wine-growing region of La Rioja and the southeastern region of Murcia are the first Spanish regions to implement a raft of new measures which Spain's Health Minister Salvador Illa unveiled Friday to be enforced nationwide as the country battles a surge in the disease.

The measures include the closure of all discos, night clubs and dancing halls, while restaurants and bars are required to close by 2300 GMT, with no new guests allowed in from midnight.

Visits in retirement homes will be limited, while smoking outdoors in public places is banned when a distance of two metres cannot be maintained.

The ban on smoking on the streets is already in place in two of Spain's 17 autonomous regions, Galicia and the Canary Islands.

Spain's remaining regional governments are expected to start implementing the new measures in the coming days.

Russia reports nearly 5,000 new daily Covid-19 cases