Firefighters are struggling to contain three wildfires near Los Angeles as forecasters warn that the risk of new fires is high with temperatures expected to spike and humidity levels to drop across California.

A huge forest fire that prompted evacuations north of Los Angeles sent up an enormous cloud of smoke as it headed down to the desert floor and the California aqueduct in the Antelope Valley.

Fire crews managed to stop its movement there but additional evacuations were ordered for the western Antelope Valley.

In one dramatic moment, several firefighters ran to safety when a longhorn bull that was apparently escaping the blaze charged at them.

The so-called Lake Fire was just 12 percent contained as of Saturday morning, and after threatening more than 5,400 homes, it had charred more than 59.5 square kilometres of brush and trees.

Fire officials said 21 buildings had been destroyed, including at least five homes.

Rugged terrain

The blaze is in the Angeles National Forest near Lake Hughes.

Firefighters are struggling in steep, rugged terrain amid scorching temperatures.