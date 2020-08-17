English Premier League club Newcastle United is in talks with the Bellagraph Nova Group (BNG) group over a possible takeover bid.

BNG, co-founded by Singapore-based investors Evangeline Shen, Nelson Loh and Terence Loh, and headquartered in Paris, said on Monday that negotiations were at an advanced stage and that the group was willing to "massively contribute" to the club's development.

"Bellagraph Nova Group's founders (have) already provided a LOI (Letter of Intent) as well as a proof of funds on August10," BNG said.

"In addition to the engagement to the Newcastle Football Club and community, Bellagraph Nova Group enlisted help of England captain Alan Shearer and former player Michael Chopra."

BNG owns 31 entities and earned about $12 billion in revenue last year, according to the company's website.

The group added that the talks with United owner and British businessman Mike Ashley had taken place in recent days and were ongoing.

United's $393 million takeover by a Saudi Arabian-backed consortium collapsed last month after the group announced it was ending interest in the deal, which was delayed by the Premier League's owners and directors test.

