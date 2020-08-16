CULTURE
Elizabeth Debicki will play Princess Diana in 'The Crown' final seasons
Debicki will take over the role from Emma Corrin, who will play a young Diana Spencer on the drama's upcoming fourth season.
Actress Elizabeth Debicki poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Burnt Orange Heresy' in Venice, Italy on September 7, 2019. / AP
By Gizem Taşkın
August 16, 2020

"The Crown" has found its Princess Diana.

Elizabeth Debicki will play the Princess of Wales in seasons five and six of "The Crown," the Netflix series announced on Sunday.

Debicki will join a new cast for the series that includes Imelda Staunton as Queen Elizabeth, Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret and Jonathan Pryce as Prince Philip. Staunton succeeds Olivia Colman and Claire Foy in the role.

Emma Corrin is playing Diana on the drama's upcoming fourth season, but Debicki will take on the part for what's sure to be the character's most dramatic chapters. Seasons five and six are expected to be the show's final seasons.

No premiere date of season four has yet been announced.

"Princess Diana's spirit, her words and her actions live in the hearts of so many," Debicki said on Twitter. "It is my true privilege and honor to be joining this masterful series, which has had me absolutely hooked from episode one."

Debicki, a 29-year-old Australian actress, is seen as a rising star after a breakout performance in Steve McQueen's "Widows." She also stars in Christopher Nolan's upcoming thriller "Tenet." Other credits include "The Great Gatsby," "The Burnt Orange Heresy" and "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol.

SOURCE:AP
