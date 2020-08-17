Monday, August 17, 2020

Brazil sees over 19,000 new cases in one day

Brazil has reported 19,373 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 684 deaths from the disease caused by the virus during the past 24 hours, according to the health ministry.

Brazil has now registered 3,359,570 cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll from Covid-19 has risen to 108,536, marking the world's worst coronavirus outbreak after the United States.

US nursing home cases spike

Covid-19 cases in US nursing homes jumped nearly 80 percent earlier this summer, driven by a rampant spread across the South and much of the West, according to an industry report.

Long-term care facilities account for less than one percent of the US population, but more than 40 percent of Covid-19 deaths, according to the Covid Tracking Project.

The study from the American Health Care Association – the industry's main trade association – found there were 9,715 coronavirus cases in nursing homes the week starting July 26, a 77 percent increase from a low point the week of June 21.

Turkey's cases rise to over 250,000

Turkey's total number of coronavirus cases rose to more than 250,000, with 1,233 new cases identified during the past 24 hours, health ministry data showed, as the death toll from the virus neared 6,000.

The data showed 22 people had died during the past 24 hours, bringing country's death toll to 5,996, while the total number of recoveries rose to 231,971.

"The majority of new patients can be easily treated. But the spread increases the number of seriously ill patients whose treatment is difficult," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

New York State to reopen gyms and museums

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said that the state's gyms could open as soon as Aug 24 at 33 percent capacity, as long as they enforce strict health measures, including mask-wearing, to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

He also announced that museums, art galleries and other cultural institutions will be allowed to reopen starting August 24.

Localities must inspect every gym before it opens or within two weeks of it opening, Cuomo said.

"Localities can also determine whether or not the gym has classes inside it," he said.

Meanwhile, New York City is set to reopen the Museum of Modern Art on August 27, following a five-month shutdown due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Entry will be free for the first month, MoMA said in a statement.

However, there will be mandatory face masks, timed ticketing with staggered entry and just 25 percent occupancy, he said.

Canadian Football League cancels season

The Canadian Football League has decided to scrap its 2020 season due to Covid-19, marking the first time the championship Grey Cup trophy will not be presented since 1919.

"Our league governors decided today it is in the best long-term interests of the CFL to concentrate on the future," commissioner Randy Ambrosie said.

The cancellation ends any chance that the nine-team gridiron league could stage an abbreviated season in a Canadian hub city.

The league had tried unsuccessfully to obtain federal government funding to salvage play by conducting a shortened season.

French Covid-19 hospitalisations edge higher

The French Health Ministry reported 493 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours on Monday, sharply down from a caseload of above 3,000 each on the two previous days.

However, the number of hospitalisations for the disease rose by 65 to 4,925, increasing for the third day running.

France's cumulative total of cases now stands at 219,029.

French nursing home sees 9 deaths in 1 week

Nine people with the virus died over the past week in a single nursing home in eastern France, and other French care homes are shutting their doors as the country battles a new rise in Covid-19 infections.

The Les Sablons home in the town of Pulnoy tested its 135 residents and staff after the first case was found on August 3, and 34 tested positive, the home’s director Daniel Cilla told regional media.

By Sunday, nine residents with the virus had died, he said.

While more than 10,000 people with the virus died in French nursing homes in the first wave of the pandemic, the Les Sablons home hadn't registered a single case until this month, according to the regional health agency.

The health agency issued an online appeal on Monday for reinforced medical staff for hospitals and nursing homes in the Grand-Est region, which was the first in France to be badly hit by the virus in March.

Indigenous protesters in Brazil demand Covid-19 protection

Dozens of Indigenous people, many daubed in black paint representing their grief and fighting spirit, blocked a major highway in Brazil's Amazon to pressure the government for help in protecting them from Covid-19.

The Kayapo Mekragnotire people blame authorities for the deaths of four of their elders and infections of dozens more on their land in southern Para state, near the city of Novo Progresso. Leaders said people from outside their territory spread the new coronavirus among them because there were no restrictions on entry to their land.

They claimed to have few doctors, scarce personal protective equipment and no nearby intensive care unit beds for Covid-19 patients.

“We need more personal hygiene supplies, more masks. If the government had done its job, we wouldn’t be here in the middle of the pandemic."

They said they will keep their logs and tires spread across the road until federal authorities come to negotiate.

South Africa opens as virus cases fall

South Africa, which imposed one of the world's strictest anti-coronavirus lockdowns five months ago, will significantly relax its restrictions on Tuesday, including allowing the sales of liquor and cigarettes, as it appears the country has weathered its first peak of Covid-19 cases.

With numbers of cases and hospitalisations declining, the country will further loosen its regulations to permit the opening of bars, restaurants, gyms, places of worship and entertainment, all with distancing restrictions. Schools will reopen gradually from August 24, starting with grades 12 and 7 and a phased opening of other grades.

South Africa's new confirmed cases have dropped from an average of 12,000 per day at the peak in July to less than 5,000 per day last week, said Ramaphosa. South Africa confirmed 3,692 new cases in the last 24 hours. South Africa's recovery rate is 80 percent, he said.

Novavax begins mid-stage study of vaccine in South Africa

US drug developer Novavax Inc has said that it started a mid-stage study of its experimental Covid-19 vaccine in South Africa.

"Because South Africa is experiencing a winter surge of Covid-19 disease, this important Phase 2b clinical trial has the potential to provide an early indication of efficacy," Novavax research chief Gregory Glenn said.

The trial of Novavax's NVX-CoV2373, backed by a $15 million grant from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, was being conducted in two separate groups, one comprising 2,665 healthy volunteers and the other, 240 HIV-positive adults.

Novavax expects its vaccine, once approved, to be supplied to South Africa through a deal signed earlier this year with the Serum Institute of India to develop and commercialise NVX-CoV2373.

UK records 713 new daily cases

The United Kingdom recorded 713 new daily confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to official data. It is the first time it has dropped below 1,000 in six days.

Three more people have died within 28 days of testing positive for the coronavirus.

Lebanon hospitals reaching maximum capacity

Lebanon's health minister has warned that hospitals are reaching maximum capacity to treat novel coronavirus patients after the deadly Beirut blast overwhelmed clinics and triggered a spike in Covid-19 cases.

"Public and private hospitals in the capital in particular have a very limited capacity, whether in terms of beds in intensive care units or respirators," the minister, Hamad Hassan, told a press conference.

"We are on the brink, we don't have the luxury to take our time," he warned, urging authorities to take the "hard decision" to impose a new two-week lockdown to stem the spread of the virus.

Lebanon reported a one-day record of 456 new infections on Monday, bringing the total number of infections to 9,337, including 105 deaths since the start of the outbreak in February.

Ryanair cuts September, October flights

Ryanair will cut its September and October timetable by "20 percent" on weaker-than-expected demand following renewed virus-linked travel restrictions in some European countries, the Irish airline.

"These capacity cuts and frequency reductions for the months of September and October are unavoidable given the recent weakness in forward bookings due to Covid-19 restrictions in a number of EU countries," the no-frills carrier said in a statement.

Ryanair said the cuts to flights "will be heavily focused on those countries such as Spain, France and Sweden, where rising recent Covid-19 case rates have led to increased travel restrictions."

France deploys riot police to enforce mask regulations

The French government is sending riot police to the Marseille region to help enforce mask requirements, as more and more towns and neighbourhoods are imposing mask rules starting on Monday to slow rising infections.

Government spokesman Gabriel Attal announced that 130 police officers are being sent to the Marseille region, which expanded its outdoor mask requirements to all farmers’ markets and more neighbourhoods on Friday.

France has seen scattered incidents of violence by people refusing to wear masks. Paris expanded its mask requirements on Saturday, and other towns around France started requiring masks outdoors on Monday.

Vietnam reports 14 more infections

Vietnam's health ministry reported 14 more virus infections, bringing the total number of cases in the Southeast Asian country to 976, with 24 fatalities.

Nearly 500 cases are linked to the central city of Danang, where a new outbreak was detected late in July after more than three months without domestic transmission nationwide.

The ministry said 107,642 people were being quarantined, about a quarter in hospitals and centralised isolation centres and the rest at home.

Netherland's economy to shrink 5 percent

A key Dutch government advisory panel forecasts that the national economy will shrink by 5 percent in 2020 before returning to 3 percent growth in 2021 – if the country manages to avoid a major new pandemic lockdown.

The Netherlands Bureau for Economic Policy Analysis says that unemployment will rise toward 7 percent next year as the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on Dutch businesses.

The projections published will be used by the government of Prime Minister Mark Rutte as it prepares its 2021 budget, which will be published on September 15.

