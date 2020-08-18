Three top producers on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have exited the popular television talk show, Warner. Bros said on Monday, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism, and sexual misconduct against them.

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running daytime series, a spokesperson for producer Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday.

An internal company investigation of claims about the show was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment.

Most of the allegations were tied to executive producers and senior managers, including Glavin, Leman and Norman, BuzzFeed News said. The people making the claims against them were not identified.

A representative for Leman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Representatives for Glavin and Norman couldn't immediately be found.

In statements to BuzzFeed News after the July 30 story was published online, Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety" and Norman said he categorically denied the accusations.

Reports of a hostile workplace have included criticism that DeGeneres is mean-spirited.