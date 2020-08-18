CULTURE
Three top producers quit Ellen DeGeneres show over severe allegations
Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running daytime series.
Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres. / Reuters
Tuncay ŞahinTuncay Şahin
August 18, 2020

Three top producers on the "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" have exited the popular television talk show, Warner. Bros said on Monday, after an internal investigation into complaints of bullying, racism, and sexual misconduct against them.

Executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman have “parted ways” with the long-running daytime series, a spokesperson for producer Warner Bros. said in a statement Monday.

An internal company investigation of claims about the show was prompted by a BuzzFeed News report in July based on 36 interviews with ex-staffers, who complained about or said they witnessed improper and unfair treatment.

Most of the allegations were tied to executive producers and senior managers, including Glavin, Leman and Norman, BuzzFeed News said. The people making the claims against them were not identified.

A representative for Leman didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Monday. Representatives for Glavin and Norman couldn't immediately be found.

In statements to BuzzFeed News after the July 30 story was published online, Leman denied “any kind of sexual impropriety" and Norman said he categorically denied the accusations.

Reports of a hostile workplace have included criticism that DeGeneres is mean-spirited.

These prompted a social media campaign calling for her replacement and public statements of support for the comedian from the likes of Katy Perry, Kevin Hart, Alec Baldwin, and Ashton Kutcher.

DeGeneres, 62, on Monday, spoke to the staff of her show via Zoom in what Variety said was an emotional and apologetic address.

Variety cited multiple sources as saying that DeGeneres told staff she was "not perfect" and that it was "heartbreaking" to read allegations about the atmosphere on the set.

Warner Bros. responded by saying it was investigating and that several staffing changes were being implemented.

"The Ellen DeGeneres Show" has won multiple awards since it began airing in 2003. They include the Presidential Medal of Freedom and the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor in 2012 for DeGeneres herself and multiple statuettes as a favorite television host.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
