A series of massive fires in northern and central California have forced more evacuations as they quickly spread, sending plumes of smoke over the San Francisco area and dangerously affecting air quality.

The blazes, most of which were touched off by a rash of lightning strikes earlier in the week, are being fed by a gruelling heatwave afflicting the state.

Evacuation orders were expanded in several counties overnight as the flames devoured homes, forced the shutdown of roads and heavily damaged California's oldest state park.

Authorities said the fires had consumed nearly 350,000 acres in the central and northern part of the state, including in the wine regions of Sonoma and Napa, which are still recovering from deadly, devastating fires in recent years.

"2020 has thrown a lot at us. A pandemic. Lightning strikes. Record heatwaves. Fires. But if there’s one thing I know about CA it’s that we are resilient," Governor Gavin Newsom, who has declared a state of emergency to free up funds to battle the flames, said in a tweet Thursday.

One of the largest groupings of fires – known as the LNU Lightning complex, which encompasses Napa and Sonom a Counties – grew to 131,000 acres by Thursday and was zero percent contained.

Cal Fire officials said the many blazes of the LNU Lightning Complex had begun to merge together to create a massive inferno.

"This is a very large fire. It's one of many in the state of California and honestly our resources are stretched very far," Cal Fire unit chief Shana Jones said. "So please be patient."

The group of wildfires has already destroyed 105 homes and structures and is threatening more than 30,000 other buildings, fire officials said.

Two firefighters dead

Two people taking part in the firefighting efforts have died.