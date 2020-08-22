Saturday, August 22, 2020

Italy tops 1,000 daily cases

Italy's Health Ministry reported 1,071 new infections in the past 24 hours, exceeding 1,000 cases in a day for the first time since May when the government eased rigid lockdown measures.

Italy, one of Europe's worst-hit countries with more than 35,000 deaths, has managed to contain the outbreak after a peak in deaths and cases between March and April.

However, it has seen a steady increase in infections over the last month, with experts blaming holidays and nightlife for causing people to gather in numbers.

Turkey reports 1,309 new infections

Turkey confirmed 1,309 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the tally to 257,032.

In a tweet, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 801 more patients recovered in the past 24 hours, pushing the number of recoveries to 236,370.

Meanwhile, the death toll reached 6,102 as 22 more people lost their lives.

Healthcare professionals conducted 93,007 tests to diagnose the virus over the last 24 hours, bringing the tally to more than 6.24 million.

UK reports 1,288 new cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,288 new positive cases, up from 1,033 a day earlier, government figures showed.

Eighteen people died after testing positive for the coronavirus within 28 days, up from two a day earlier.

The new cases were recorded as the government ramps up testing so it can suppress the spread of the virus and ease restrictions that have crippled the economy.

China approves trial for vaccine cultivated within insect cells

China has approved human testing for a potential coronavirus vaccine cultivated within insect cells, local government in the southwestern city of Chengdu has said.

China is in a global race to develop cost-effective vaccines to curb the Covid-19 pandemic.

Using insect cells to grow proteins for the coronavirus vaccine - a first in China - could speed up large-scale production, the city government of Chengdu said in a notice on social media WeChat.

The vaccine, developed by West China Hospital of Sichuan University in Chengdu, has received approval from the National Medical Products Administration to enter a clinical trial, the notice said.

When tested on monkeys, the vaccine was shown to prevent infections with no obvious side-effects, the notice added.

Iraqi coronavirus cases top 200,000

Iraq has registered nearly 4,000 cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases recorded by the country to over 200,000.

According to the Iraqi Health Ministry, 201,050 Iraqis have contracted the virus, including 6,353 who have died, while 143,393 are declared to have recovered since the pandemic began.

France delays launch of economic reboot plan

The French government has said it would unveil details of its $118 billion plan to reinvigorate the economy in the first week of September, instead of next Tuesday, as it focuses on preparing the new school term.

"The recovery plan is ready, the timetable for its implementation still stands," government spokesman Gabriel Attal said in a statement.

Schools are set to reopen on September 1, after most were closed during a two-month lockdown earlier this year to fight the coronavirus, and the government is working to ensure protective measures will be adequate, Attal said.

France has already outlined some of the parameters of its crisis measures, including cuts to domestic business taxes, investment in promoting jobs for the young, and funding for environmental initiatives.

Germany trials concerts to probe virus infection risks

A German university has launched a series of pop concerts under coronavirus conditions, hoping the mass experiment with 4,000 people can determine whether large events can safely resume.

Well-known singer Tim Bendzko agreed to give three separate performances over the course of the day in eastern city Leipzig, allowing researchers from nearby Halle University to try out different configurations for the gigs.

Only young, healthy volunteers were allowed to attend in a bid to limit infection risks.

As the audience arrives at the Leipzig Arena concert hall, they will submit to a temperature check with other measures to track movements and aerosol particles.

Data collected will flow into a mathematical model to help judge risks of the virus spreading in a large concert venue, with results expected in the autumn.

Elephant idols shrunk for major Indian festival

Indian authorities have imposed tough anti-virus restrictions on gatherings and the size of Ganesha elephant god idols for one of the biggest religious festivals of the year.

The 10 days of prayers and family gatherings for Ganesh Chaturthi started under a pandemic cloud with the country closing on three million infections and 56,000 deaths.

Most major cities have ordered that effigies of the popular elephant-headed god Ganesha, which can draw thousands of Hindu devotees onto the streets, be shrunk back.

Traditionally, the idols can tower 10 metres high or more and need dozens of people to carry them but this year authorities said they can be no more than 1.1 metres tall in a bid to cut crowds.

Argentina joins Chinese coronavirus vaccine trial

Argentina has joined Peru, Morocco and the United Arab Emirates in approving Phase 3 clinical trials for a virus vaccine developed by China National Biotec Group (CNBG), the company has said.

As China forges ahead in the global race to develop a vaccine and as cases within China dwindle, CNBG needs research participants from other countries for testing.

Phase 3 trials, which usually involve several thousand participants, allow researchers to gather data on the efficacy of potential vaccines for final regulatory approvals.

CNBG will partner with Argentina's ELEA in the vaccine trial, the Chinese company said in a statement late Friday.

India records major jump in cases

India has recorded another 24-hour jump in infections as the disease spreads across the country’s southern states after plateauing in the capital and the financial center of Mumbai.

India’s Health Ministry reported 69,878 new cases on Saturday, bringing the total to 2,975,701.

Globally India has been reporting the biggest daily rise in cases for 18 consecutive days.

Some 2.2 million people have recovered from the disease in India since the first case was diagnosed in late January.

India has the third-highest caseload after the United States and Brazil, and its 55,794 deaths give it the fourth-highest death toll in the world.

Malta sees resurgence of virus

The Mediterranean island nation of Malta only recorded 673 infections during the first four months of Europe’s coronavirus emergency, and had brought its active cases down to a mere three by mid-July.

But in the last six weeks, Malta’s confirmed caseload has more than doubled.

While Malta’s numbers are still small, the country only has 500,000 people, and pale in comparison to bigger European countries that were hard hit in the spring, its infection curve is following that of Greece and Cyprus.

Malta recorded 1,546 with 10 deaths.

Philippines records 4,933 virus infections

The Philippines has reported 4,933 infections of the virus , the fifth straight day above 4,000, and 26 deaths.

In a bulletin, the health ministry said total confirmed cases have increased to 187,249 while confirmed deaths have reached 2,966.

The Philippines has the most infections in Southeast Asia, and second-highest number of deaths, behind Indonesia.

Russia's virus cases pass 950,000 mark