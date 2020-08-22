POLITICS
Australia's south records rare snowfall
Locals in the country's south rush to capture the surprise early spring snowfall and enjoy the rare event.
A view shows a snow-covered road in Oberon, New South Wales, Australia on August 22, 2020. / Reuters
By Gizem Taşkın
August 22, 2020

Antarctic air reaching Australia's south east has triggered snowfall down to low altitudes across several states, with many people out enjoying the rare event despite wild winds and heavy snow that has closed some roads.

Pictures of snowy towns and landscapes across New South Wales (NSW), Victoria, the Australia Capital Territory and the island state of Tasmania flooded social media as locals rushed to capture the surprise early spring snowfall.

Over one metre of snow had fallen in a number of alpine regions, and the cold weather would likely remain for several days, the Bureau of Meteorology said. 

"It's awesome," Raj Kumar told the Seven Network. Kumar had travelled from Sydney with his family to see the snow in the town of Oberon in NSW's Blue Mountains, an area that was under threat from widespread bushfires last year.

"I think it's better than Perisher Valley," referring to a popular snow resort about a four-hour drive south of Oberon.

