Robert Pattinson showcased "The Batman" footage and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson hyped up his new anti-hero movie "Black Adam" as Hollywood A-listers and their comic-book alter-egos hosted a sprawling online event.

Saturday's virtual DC FanDome from Warner Bros comes after real-world extravaganzas beloved by comic-book fans, such as Comic-Con, were cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Headline billing went to "The Batman," a dark, detective-style mystery take on the Caped Crusader which star Pattinson said had to shut down midway through production in March due to Covid-19.

Director Matt Reeves said his version, still due next year, is inspired by classic noirs like "Chinatown" and "Taxi Driver," and will meet a "very human and very flawed" Bruce Wayne in his second year as Batman, trying to solve a series of crimes.

First-ever footage from the much-hyped movie left fans drooling online, with a mysterious villain leaving notes for Batman at crime scenes across Gotham, and the film's hero pummeling a street thug before growling: "I'm vengeance."

Like the rival, record-breaking Marvel films, several movies featuring DC characters including Superman are inter-connected, with shared storylines and crossover cameos.

Saturday's all-day event premiered footage and panels for follow-ups to blockbusters "Wonder Woman," "Suicide Squad" and "Shazam!", despite uncertainty over release dates, with many US theaters closed.

Johnson, the world's top-paid movie star who is now making his first foray into the superhero "universe", teased next year's "Black Adam," in which he will play a 5,000-year-old rebel slave determined to mete out ruthless justice.

"Things will never be the same. Because the hierarchy of power in the DC Universe is about to change," the former wrestler warned rival stars in typically bombastic style.