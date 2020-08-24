The Tour de France rolls out of the French Riviera next Saturday with peaks, plains and rigid coronavirus protocols standing between the 176 riders and the final dash along the Champs-Elysees in Paris.

Delayed by over two months because of the virus, political will and organisational savvy saw the Tour cling on as the Tokyo Olympics and football's Euros fell by the wayside.

A blueprint for sports in the time of coronavirus may emerge as global audiences from 190 countries will be able to feast on France's prettiest vistas on the gruelling three-week endurance test.

Race chief Christian Prudhomme likes to say the Tour de France is 3,000 km of smiles (3,470km for 2020), but he has appealed for the expected 10 million roadside fans to mask up this year.

After marathon negotiations with political leaders, the ASO, which organises the race, announced in a meticulous 18-page protocol guide that two positive Covid-19 cases in any team will see them removed from the event.

All the riders must undergo two PCR nasal tests in the days leading up to the start of the Tour.

Furthermore, the Tour has set up a Covid-19 testing unit of around 15 people which will be attached to the coordination centre.

The grand departure

The Mediterranean city of Nice plays host to the build-up known as "Le Grand Depart" and the first three stages either start or finish there.

Colombia's 23-year-old defending champion Egan Bernal will defend his title as sole captain of Ineos, after ruthlessly axing both four-time winner Chris Froome and 2018 champion Geraint Thomas from their roster last week.

"The key thing is that we target the Tour win," Bernal said.

Ineos' owner, plastics and chemicals magnate Jim Ratcliffe, who also owns Nice football club, has renamed the cycling team "the Ineos Grenadiers" to promote the company's new four-wheel-drive off-road vehicle.

In another first, the Israel Start-Up Nation team will be amongst the 22 teams at the starting line on Saturday.

The Tour will also do away with having two podium girls to greet the winners each day — now it will be one woman and one man.

