World-record sprinter and eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt has said he is self isolating while waiting to hear back from the health ministry after taking a coronavirus test this weekend.

Jamaican radio station Nationwide News had reported earlier on Monday that Bolt, who holds world records in the 100m and 200m distance, had contracted the virus.

In a video message posted to Instagram, which Bolt appears to have taped himself while lying in bed, he said he saw the report when he woke up and scrolled through social media.

Instead of explicitly confirming it, he said he took a test on Saturday because he had to fly for work, but did not have any symptoms.

"I am going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol," said the only sprinter to win the 100m and 200m golds at three consecutive Olympics (2008, 2012 and 2016).

"Just to be safe I quarantined myself and just taking it easy."

Days earlier, on August 21, Bolt celebrated his 34th birthday with a big bash where many partygoers were mask-free, dancing to the hit "Lockdown" by Jamaican reggae singer Koffee, videos posted on social media showed.

"Best birthday ever," Bolt wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of himself holding his baby girl Olympia who was born this May.