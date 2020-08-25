Tuesday, August 25, 2020

Young Americans spreading virus - PAHO

Young people are driving the spread of the coronavirus in the Americas, the head of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said, noting that both deaths and caseloads have doubled in the region over the past six weeks.

Briefing reporters on a webcast, Dr Carissa Etienne chastised governments that have rushed economic re-openings despite data that shows a worsening pandemic.

"This is not a good sign. Wishing the virus away will not work," she said, detailing what she described as a "real disconnect" between the relaxation of containment measures and the continuing spread of the virus.

Etienne said that "the vast majority" of reported Covid-19 cases in the Americas have been among those between the ages of 19 and 59, but that almost 70 percent of deaths have been among individuals who are 60 years old or older.

"This indicates that younger people are primarily driving the spread of the disease in our region," she said.

Turkey cases climb to 1,502

Turkey's new coronavirus cases jumped to its highest level since mid-June on Tuesday at 1,502, according data provided by the government, which responded by banning some celebrations in 14 provinces.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 24 more people died from Covid-19, bringing the country's toll to 6,163.

More than 261,000 people have contracted the disease in Turkey, according to the official tally.

New cases were last this high on June 15 – two weeks after Turkey lifted a partial lockdown – when the country logged 1,592 cases.

Turkey will also let limited numbers of fans attend football matches from October, the Turkish Football Federation said in a statement on Tuesday, rolling back some curbs imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Translate Bio, Sanofi vaccine produces immune response in animal studies

Translate Bio Inc has said that an experimental coronavirus vaccine it developed with French drugmaker Sanofi SA induced immune response in non-human studies, with trials in humans expected to start in November.

In a regulatory filing, the company cited Sanofi's presentation slides showing that three doses of the vaccine candidate induced neutralising antibodies and T-cell responses in animal studies.

Translate, which signed a potential $2 billion vaccine development deal with Sanofi last month, said their vaccine candidate is set to be evaluated in an early- to mid-stage human trial.

Other drugmakers racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19 are further ahead in their testing, with Moderna, Johnson and Johnson and Pfizer starting their late-stage studies.

American Airline to layoff thousands of workers

American Airlines has warned it will lay off around 19,000 workers on October 1 after federal aid expires unless lawmakers vote to give beleaguered US carriers more money.

American has been forced to slash flights and seen thousands of employees depart under voluntary programmes as it faces a sharp downturn in travel demand caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

But in a securities filing the Texas-based carrier explained the job cuts are needed because flights have not recovered amid the coronavirus pandemic, and it will keep many planes grounded in the coming months.

Bolsonaro's son tests positive

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's eldest son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, has tested positive for the new coronavirus but was asymptomatic.

The 39-year-old senator's office said in a statement he was "feeling fine," isolating at home and taking the anti-malaria drug chloroquine, which his father has aggressively pushed as a treatment for Covid-19 despite studies finding it is ineffective against the virus.

Known for his staunch support of his father, the younger Bolsonaro is under investigation for an alleged embezzlement scheme when he was a state lawmaker for Rio de Janeiro.

He is the fourth member of the presidential family to test positive for the virus.

Two European patients re-infected with virus

Two European patients are confirmed to have been reinfected with the coronavirus, raising concerns about people’s immunity to the virus as the world struggles to tame the pandemic.

The news follows a report this week by researchers in Hong Kong about a man there who had been re-infected four-and-a-half months after being declared recovered.

Broadcasters said a patient in the Netherlands and another in Belgium had been reinfected.

Experts say there would need to be many more cases of reinfection for any fears to be justified. Epidemiologists have said reinfection is just a natural course of the immune system facing viruses.

Indonesia reports 2,447 new cases

Indonesia has reported 2,447 new infections, taking the total number of cases to 157,859.

The data from the country's Covid-19 taskforce showed recorded an additional 99 deaths, taking the total to 6,858, the highest virus death toll in Southeast Asia.

Myanmar urged to restore internet in Rakhine

Humanitarian workers battling the virus in Myanmar's Rakhine State have urged authorities to restore high-speed internet access to help tackle rising infections in an area where tens of thousands of people have been displaced.