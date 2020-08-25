A new exhibition at Istanbul’s Pera Museum, located in the historic Beyoglu district, opened on August 11. The exhibition, titled Miniature 2.0: Miniature in Contemporary Art, brings together artists from around the globe who reclaim the old art medium of miniatures and give it a brand new twist. It can be viewed until January 17, 2021.

Miniature 2.0 was meant to be opened on March 26, but because the museum was closed due to Covid-19 ten days before, it was postponed until after the reopening on June 16.

Curated by Azra Tuzunoglu and Gulce Ozkara, the exhibition spreads out over two floors of the beautifully renovated building and showcases artists from diverse geographies such as Turkey, Iran, Iraq, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia and Azerbaijan.

In the past, miniature had been confined to beautifully decorated books that elevated it into an exquisite, yet two-dimensional, art form. Now, focusing on issues such as colonialism, orientalism, economic inequality, gender, and identity politics, miniatures take on a life on their own.

According to the Pera Museum website, the artists featured in the exhibition “do not treat miniature solely as a historical object, they emphasize its theoretical potential as a contemporary art form. Using various forms such as sculpture, video, textile, and installation, they bring out miniature from books, where it has resided for centuries, give it a new dimension, and search for ways in which miniature can live in the contemporary world.”

Rather, they’re visiting a historical form of art representation and infusing in it social political commentary of the present in different parts of the world.

Turkish artist Halil Altindere’s 2018 work “Sultan’s Accession to the Throne Ceremony with Drone”, made with the help of miniature painting artists Filiz Adiguzel Toprak, Fatma Akdas and Ayse Yilmaz Ozturk, recreates a painting of Konstantin of Kapidag from 1789.