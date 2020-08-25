Sultana Siddiqui is a titan in Pakistan’s media landscape. She has hosted shows in a regional language, directed and produced some of the most memorable drama serials, as well as helped launch the careers of many entertainers. Now, however, she’s fighting to protect that legacy from investors with deep pockets.

In the last couple of months, she says that her company, the Hum TV Network, which owns several entertainment and news channels, has come under attack from foreign investors who want to wrest control of her business.

“I’m the only woman who runs a media group in Pakistan and I have built my company after years of hard work,” she tells TRT World.

Starting in 2004, Hum is credited for revolutionising the popular soap-opera industry with shows such as Humsafar. Siddiqui and her son, Duraid Qureshi, have been at the helm of the company from the beginning.

Unlike all other media groups in the Islamic republic that are tightly controlled private enterprises, Hum TV is the only one listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange where anyone can buy its shares.

An unusual pattern of trading at the bourse in recent weeks saw millions of company shares exchanging hands and the stock price shooting through the roof.

The intense bout of trading took place ahead of a company board meeting earlier this month, when a decision was supposed to be taken on the appointment of directors.

A company’s directorship is distributed among the investors in proportion to the stock ownership. Siddiqui, her close family and associates, hold 30 percent of the shares - whereas the foreign investors, according to Duraid, now control more than 44 percent.

The largest foriegn investor - Kingsway Capital, a UK-based asset manager - recently increased its shareholding, raising concern in the company that it was working with a few Pakistani backers to take over Hum TV.

Private equity firms like Kingsway, which invest in other companies on behalf of wealthy people and institutional investors, do not disclose who are its ultimate backers.

The cost of transparency