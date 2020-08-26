Movie director Roman Polanski has lost a court bid to be reinstated to membership of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, according to the Los Angeles City News Service.

Polanski, 87, who won an Oscar in 2003, was expelled by the Academy in May 2018 because of a long-standing criminal case involving sex with a minor in 1977.

The "Chinatown" and "Rosemary's Baby" filmmaker fled the United States in 1978 after admitting to the statutory rape of a 13-year-old girl.

He was expelled from the Los Angeles-based Academy, which awards the Oscars, four decades later amid the #MeToo movement, and filed a legal petition to force the prestigious organization to reverse its decision.

But Los Angeles superior court judge Mary Strobel found the Academy board "had cause to expel" Polanski, and that its decision "is supported by the evidence" and "was not arbitrary or capricious."

Polanski "was given the opportunity to present any evidence" on the matter of whether he "'should or should not remain a member of the Academy' in light of his criminal conviction and fugitive status."

Persona non grata

Polanski is persona non grata in Hollywood, and cannot return to the US for fear of arrest.