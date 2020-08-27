Thursday, August 27, 2020

Masks compulsory across Paris as virus cases rise

France's prime minister announced that face masks will become compulsory throughout Paris as he urged the public to help halt a trend of mounting coronavirus infections.

Jean Castex said 19 departments have been added to a map with "red" zones of active virus circulation, meaning 21 of mainland France's 94 departments are now classified as such.

Official figures released on Wednesday showed more than 5,400 confirmed new cases in just 24 hours, with admissions to hospital and intensive care units on the rise.

There was an "undeniable resurgence" of the Covid-19 epidemic throughout France, Castex told a press conference, with 39 positive tests per 100,000 population, four times the level of a month ago, and rising in all age groups.

The total number of people infected with the virus in France now stands at 253,587. A total of 30,544 deaths have been recorded.

Turkey confirms 1,491 more virus cases

Turkey confirmed 1,491 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the tally to 263,998.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that the total number of recoveries have reached 240,792.

Citing Health Ministry data, Koca said that 995 patients recovered from Covid-19 over the past day. Meanwhile, the death toll in the country reached 6,209, as 26 more people lost their lives.

Healthcare professionals conducted 106,111 more tests to diagnose the disease over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6.72 million.

Of those infected, 7.3 percent suffer from pneumonia.

Koca said the number of patients in critical condition increased to 862.

UK adds Switzerland, Czech Republic, Jamaica to quarantine list

Travelers arriving in Britain from Switzerland, the Czech Republic or Jamaica after 0300 GMT on Saturday will need to quarantine themselves for 14 days to slow the spread of Covid-19, Transport Minister Grant Shapps said.

"Data shows we need to remove the Czech Republic, Jamaica and Switzerland from our list of Coronavirus Travel Corridors to keep infection rates DOWN," Shapps said in a statement.

People arriving from Cuba, however, would no longer have to quarantine, he added.

UK reports highest daily Covid case total since June 12

The United Kingdom recorded 1,522 new cases of Covid-19 in the latest daily government statistics published on Thursday, the highest number since June 12 and up from 1,048 cases a day earlier.

A further 12 people were recorded as having died within 28 days of their first positive test for Covid-19, taking the United Kingdom's cumulative death toll on this measure to 41,477.

Spain to hold masks mandatory for students as cases mount

Masks will be mandatory for all students in Spain age 6 or older when returning to schools in September because of increased coronavirus cases, the government announced.

The measure will be adopted by the country’s 17 regions, which manage education autonomously. It’s part of a series of standardised guidelines agreed in a meeting with central authorities. Previously, masks were only required for students above age 12 by some Spanish regions.

Students will receive a daily body temperature check, must wash hands at least five times per day and classrooms will need frequent ventilation, the government said.

Parent and teachers have expressed concern, with new waves of outbreaks since the country emerged from a strict lockdown.

Spain diagnosed 3,781 new coronavirus infections in the past 24 hours, health emergency coordinator Fernando Simon told a news briefing on Thursday, slightly higher than 3,594 reported the previous day.

US virus deaths cross 180,000, cases continue to fall

US deaths from the novel coronavirus crossed 180,000 mark after a surge of new cases in June and July, particularly in hotspots like California, Florida, and Texas.

There are signs of an improving outlook.

Last week, deaths fell 17 percent from the prior week and below an average of 1,000 a day for the first time in weeks, according to a Reuters analysis.

However, while US metrics on cases, deaths, hospitalisations and test positivity rates are all heading downward, health experts fear there could be another surge as schools reopen and colder weather forces more gatherings indoors.

US confirmed cases are now over 5.8 million – the highest total number of cases in the world as death toll is also the highest in the world.

Stricter virus measures loom as students return to Portugal's schools

Stricter measures to curb the coronavirus outbreak will be introduced across Portugal from mid-September as students return to schools and many workers go back to the office, the government has said.

Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a news conference the new measures would only be announced in early September but said the whole country would be put under the so-called state of contingency.

"The measures will be worked out over the next few days and presented after a meeting between experts and policy makers," said Vieira da Silva.

At the moment the only area in Portugal under the contingency category is Greater Lisbon, where gatherings are limited 10 people, compared to 20 for the rest of the country.

EU signs vaccine contract

The European Union has signed a contract with British pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca to provide a possible Covid-19 vaccine to its member states.

The EU Commission says the contract provides for the 27 EU nations to buy 300 million doses with an option for 100 million more. The contract also allows vaccines to be donated to poorer countries or redirected to other European nations.

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says it was “an important step forward” in making sure any vaccine would be available to as many EU citizens as possible.

Vaccines typically take years to develop and more than a dozen are in the early stages of testing globally.

Denmark advises against traveling to France, Croatia

Basing its decision on Danish health authorities, the Foreign Ministry in Copenhagen has said the advice came because those countries have now passed the threshold of 30 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the past days.

The figure for France was 31.3 and Croatia 32.6.

The other nations on the list within Europe were Andorra, Belgium, Luxembourg, Malta, Romania, Spain and Monaco.

Denmark has 16,627 confirmed cases and 624 deaths.

Pakistan, China cooperate on virus vaccine

Pakistan's Foreign Ministry spokesman has said his country and China have agreed to strengthen cooperation in developing a vaccine for the coronavirus.

The ministry spokesman Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri says Beijing has agreed to keep supporting Pakistan to overcome the impact of the coronavirus.