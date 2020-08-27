The National Basketball Association (NBA) has said that it hopes to resume play in a day or two after a boycott by players protesting against racial injustice and police brutality, while President Donald Trump denounced the league as "like a political organisation."

The protest by the NBA players focused on the police shooting on Sunday of a Black man named Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin - an incident reminiscent of the killing while in police custody of George Floyd in Minneapolis in May that sparked anti-racism demonstrations and civil unrest across the United States and elsewhere.

Blake's shooting has reverberated through US professional sports, with leagues postponing games and practices, even as Trump and White House officials criticised the NBA players, a majority of whom are Black, for their protests.

The NBA players decided not to end their season after meeting among themselves in the bubble-like campus at Disney World in Florida, where games are being contested due to the coronavirus pandemic.

READ MORE: NBA postpones schedule after Bucks boycott over Jacob Blake shooting

Players' boycott

The NBA Board of Governors met in an emergency session.

NBA Executive Vice President Mike Bass said the league is "hopeful" to resume games either on Friday or Saturday.

The league postponed its three playoff games scheduled for Thursday. The player protest began when the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for Game 5 of their playoff series against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday, and the NBA postponed all three games on that day's schedule.

The Bucks players said on Wednesday they were unable to focus on basketball due to the events in Kenosha, which is located about 60 km south of Milwaukee.

Several National Football League teams canceled their practices on Thursday, and ESPN reported that the National Hockey League will not play its scheduled playoff games on Thursday. Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and the WNBA postponed games on Wednesday. The women's league postponed its Thursday games as well.

READ MORE: Osaka withdraws from WTA semi-final over police 'genocide of Black people'

Presidential ire