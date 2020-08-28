Friday, August 28, 2020

France reports 7,379 new cases

France has reported 7,379 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a new post-lockdown record following the 6,111 record reported on Thursday and just shy of the 7,578 high set on March 31 during the lockdown period.

The total number of confirmed cases rose to 267,077, while the cumulative number of deaths from Covid-19 rose by 20 to 30,596, the Health Ministry reported.

Turkey confirms 1,517 more cases

Turkey has confirmed 1,517 new cases of the virus, bringing the nationwide tally to 265,515.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that the total number of recoveries reached 241,809.

Citing Health Ministry data, Koca said the death toll in the country rose to 6,245 as 36 more people lost their lives to the virus.

Meanwhile, 1,017 patients recovered from Covid-19 over the past day.

Healthcare professionals conducted 107,814 more tests to diagnose the disease over the last 24 hours, pushing the tally to 6.83 million.

Spain reports 3,829 new infections

Spain has diagnosed 3,829 new cases in the past 24 hours, Health Ministry data showed, down from a revised count of more than 6,000 the previous day.

A cumulative total of 439,286 infections have been detected since the onset of the pandemic. In the past seven days, 129 people have died from the virus, bringing the total toll to 29,011, the data showed.

The latest statistics could be modified in the future as Spain retroactively adjusts its official data.

UK records 1,276 new daily cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 1,276 new daily confirmed cases of Covid-19, down from the 1,522 recorded on Thursday.

A further nine people have died after they tested positive for the disease within 28 days.

Britain has been increasing the number of tests it is conducting, particularly in areas with local outbreaks.

Four at Republican convention in North Carolina test positive

Four people at the Republican National Convention in North Carolina this week have tested positive for the virus, officials said, even as Republicans played down the US health crisis in renominating President Donald Trump.

The party's convention, which began with one day of events in Charlotte, North Carolina, despite the pandemic that has killed more than 180,000 Americans, ended on Thursday after four days of speeches lauding Trump.

Throughout, Republicans largely abandoned talk of the crisis as if it had abated instead, reminding voters of the robust economy that existed beforehand.

The official Twitter feed of Mecklenburg County, North Carolina, where Charlotte is located, said two convention attendees and two event support staff had tested positive and all were "immediately isolated."

Greece bans flights from Barcelona, extends travel restrictions

Greece will ban flights to and from Barcelona from Monday, health authorities said, as they extended most of the travel restrictions for foreign visitors by three weeks due to a surge in Covid-19 infections.

Greece also requires visitors from a list of countries, including Belgium, Bulgaria, Romania, Malta, Sweden, Spain, Albania, North Macedonia and the United Arab Emirates to show a negative Covid-19 test to enter the country.

The restrictions will be extended until September 19, Deputy Civil Protection Minister Nikos Hardalias told reporters, adding that the Netherlands would be dropped from the list. Flights to and from Barcelona and Spain's Catalonia region will be banned, he said.

UK moves to fast-track vaccine if safety tests passed

Britain's medical regulator will be able to grant temporary authorisation for any coronavirus vaccine that meets safety and quality standards but before it has received a full licence, under new plans.

The government said that under its proposals the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency would be able to grant this status to a vaccine while it underwent the full licensing process, with reinforced conditions to ensure safety.

The move, described as a last resort in the case of a strong public health justification, means the national regulator will be able to act this year if a vaccine arrives, before Britain has fully left the European Union on Dec 31.

Merkel points to autumn challenge

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has said that coping with the virus will become more challenging in the coming autumn and winter months, in her annual summer press conference.

Germany has fared relatively well in its battle to contain the virus so far but like many other European countries has seen a new surge in cases in recent weeks.

Paris wakes up to masks

Outdoor mask-wearing has become compulsory in Paris and nearby suburbs at 8 am (0700 GMT) as the government moves to stay a trend of mounting coronavirus infections. Non-compliance is punishable with a fine of 135 euros ($160).

However, authorities made a last-minute about-turn, exempting cyclists and joggers from the otherwise blanket outdoors obligation.

Top South African golf event cancelled due to virus

The 2020 Nedbank Golf Challenge scheduled for December 3-6 in South Africa has been cancelled due to the pandemic, the organisers announced.

Known as the "African major," the event attracts a top-class European Tour field to the Sun City resort, and Tommy Fleetwood from England triumphed last year after a play-off.

Although South Africa has seen a drop in confirmed Covid-19 cases and fatalities recently, it has the fifth most infections in the world with 618,286 as of Thursday.

Spain arrests virus denier for inciting violence

Spanish police have arrested a man who believes the pandemic is a hoax for using social media to incite violence against politicians, including Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

The 38-year-old claimed healthcare workers and the media were behind what he called "the Covid farce" and urged his followers to attack officials and institutions, police said in a statement.

His arrest comes as Spain, one of the countries hardest hit by the pandemic, grapples with a new surge in Covid-19 infections.

Hungary to shut its borders again over virus fears

Hungary will close its borders again next month because of new coronavirus fears, becoming the first EU country to re-tighten restrictions so severely.

The Central European country of almost 10 million people has been spared the brunt of the Covid-19 health crisis so far, having recorded some 5,500 cases including 614 fatalities.

"From September 1, foreign citizens will not be allowed to enter the territory of Hungary," said Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff Gergely Gulyas.

Gulyas told reporters most new infections in the country had originated abroad.

Gulyas said Hungarian citizens returning from other countries will be allowed to enter as long as they can show two negative coronavirus tests or quarantine themselves for 14 days.

Thousands arrested for ‘virus-related crimes’ in China

Nearly 5,800 people suspected of killing health workers, selling defective medical equipment or lying about their travel history have been arrested in China for epidemic-related crimes since January, the state prosecutor's office has announced.

One case involved a shopper who beat another customer to death for not wearing a mask in a supermarket.

Other cases included a person who deliberately mowed down medical workers with a car, while another was arrested for stabbing a health inspector with a dagger when monitoring temperatures.

Merkel: Virus fight 'will be more difficult' in autumn, winter

Coping with the coronavirus will become more challenging in the coming autumn and winter months, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said in her annual summer press conference on Friday.

"Some things are likely to be more difficult over the next few months than they are in the summer," Merkel said.

"We have all enjoyed the freedoms and relative protection from aerosols in the summer, which is possible through life outdoors," she said, referring to micro-particles that are thought to spread through the air, especially in enclosed spaces.

South Korea sect members donate blood for virus research

Nearly 200 coronavirus survivors from a secretive South Korean sect blamed for the country's early outbreak donated blood plasma on Friday to help treatment research, as the group seeks to redeem itself.

Scientists have pointed to the potential for treatment using blood plasma containing antibodies to the virus from individuals who have recovered from Covid-19.

By far the South's largest contingent of coronavirus survivors is from the Shincheonji Church of Jesus, which is often condemned as a cult.