The Tour de France has set off from the French Riviera two months later than planned and under the shadow of a coronavirus pandemic which could still shatter hopes of the world's greatest bike race making it to the Paris finish line in three weeks' time.

Originally slated for June, stage one of the three-week epic over the peaks and plains of France rolled out of Nice on Saturday for a 154 kilometres loop likely to end in the kind of mass bunch sprint on the iconic Promenade des Anglais which is tailor-made for a global TV audience tuning in from 190 countries.

While coronavirus still casts a long shadow over society the French minister for sport and education Jean-Michel Blanquer gave a message of hope to the Tour.

"You can't rule out the cancellation of the Tour, but it has been so well prepared that the possibilities of it happening are very weak," he said at the start line on Saturday.

Race director Christian Prudhomme told AFP that the rule of expelling teams from the Tour with two riders testing positive had been tightened to two positives from the whole entourage, including the likes of mechanics, cooks and drivers along with riders.

In a worrying appetiser, Belgian team Lotto have already sent home four of its staff after one positive test and one "suspicious" result.

Saturday's finish line on the Promenade des Anglais will allow just 100 spectators.

Crowd limits

Throughout the Tour, a virus testing cell will travel with the teams.

The pandemic means a very different looking Tour this year for riders and fans.

Current French government law limits public gatherings to 5,000.

That means a cataclysmic change for organisers, with some climbs in previous years attracting hundreds of thousands of people along the roadsides.

"Yes, the public will have access to the Tour de France," Prudhomme insisted, explaining that screening areas would be in place to monitor numbers.

Dave Brailsford, the head of Team Ineos which has gobbled up seven of the last eight Tour de France titles, admitted there remains uncertainty over the race getting to the Champs-Elysees on September 20.

"If there comes a point when it becomes too much of a risk for riders and teams, to society in general, then people need to take that on board," he said.

Brailsford has, incidentally, dropped two former Tour winners, Chris Froome and Geraint Thomas.

David Lappartient, the president of the International Cycling Union (UCI), warned teams to be vigilant.