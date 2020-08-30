Sunday, August 30, 2020

France reports 5,413 new cases in past 24 hours

France has reported 5,413 new confirmed coronavirus cases, a slight decrease from the 5,453 infections seen on Saturday.

Compared to several hundred cases a day in May and June, the national health service says the growth is exponential, and neighbouring countries have imposed quarantines or testing for people arriving from parts or all of France.

The health ministry said the cumulative number of Covid-19 deaths rose to 30,606 on Sunday from 30,602 reported on Saturday.

The number of people in hospital with the disease was 4,535 versus 4,530 the day before and the number in intensive care rose to 402 from 400.

The figures comes as the country's education ministry acknowledged that not all French classrooms can safely reopen Tuesday.

“It’s being decided by a day-by-day analysis based on the health situation of each territory,” Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer said Sunday on France-Info radio. Some classes will remain closed, he said, but “as few as possible.”

A collective of doctors published an appeal Saturday saying the governments’ school virus measures aren’t strict enough. It urged mask requirements for children as young as six and a mix of online and in-person schooling.

The government wants to reopen all schools starting Tuesday to reduce learning gaps worsened by the spring lockdown, and to get parents back at work and revive the economy.

Turkey's recoveries near a quarter of a million

Turkey has confirmed 1,482 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide tally to 268,546.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also announced that the number of recoveries have reached 243,839.

Citing the ministry data, Koca said 1,027 additional patients recovered from Covid-19, while the death toll rose to 6,326 as 42 more people lost their lives to the disease.

UK records highest level of cases since June

The United Kingdom recorded 1,715 daily confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to government data on Sunday, the highest level since June 4.

One person had died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, it said.

Covid-19 hospitalisations in Italy increase

The number of Covid-19 patients in intensive care beds in Italy has been rising in the past few weeks.

On Sunday, 86 persons infected with the coronavirus occupied ICU beds, compared to 38 in late July, as returning vacationers drive up Italy’s numbers of day-to-day new caseloads as well as hospitalisations.

Italy counts 268,218 confirmed infections and 35,477 known deaths, including four in the last 24 hours. After months in which the heaviest concentration of cases occurred in northern Italy, lately many southern regions are seeing sharply rising numbers.

On Sunday, Campania, the region which includes the southern metropolis of Naples, had the most new cases in Italy — 270.

Brazil tourist spot bets on Covid-19 immunity in novel strategy

Fernando de Noronha, an archipelago 354 kilometres off Brazil's northeastern coast famous for abundant sea life, pristine beaches and dramatic mountainsides rising above the coast, is trying a novel method for fighting the coronavirus.

Only tourists who have already had Covid-19 and recovered will be allowed onto the island chain, according to statements released by local and state governments over the past week.

There is significant debate as to the level and duration of immunity that coronavirus patients develop after a first infection. There have been cases of re-infection reported, including in Brazil. However, such reports are relatively rare.

The new rules go into effect September 1. For now, tourists are not allowed on the islands. The island has about 3,100 permanent residents.

"There hasn't been community transmission on the island for a long time. We have to keep it that way," Andre Longo, the health secretary of the state of Pernambuco, said in a statement. "Obviously, this step is going to be done with an eye on safety and reactivating economic activity on the archipelago."

Fernando de Noronha has so far registered 93 confirmed cases of the virus and no deaths. It prohibited tourism starting in March. For a period from April to June, even residents who were on the mainland were not allowed to return.

Indonesia reports 2,858 new infections, 82 new deaths

Indonesia reported 2,858 new coronavirus infections and 82 more deaths, taking the total number of cases to 172,053 and fatalities to 7,343, data by the country's health ministry showed.

Russia's infection tally climbs to near 1 million

Russia reported 4,980 new coronavirus cases, pushing its confirmed national tally up to 990,326.

Authorities said 68 people had died of Covid-19 over the last 24 hours, raising the official death toll to 17,093.

Victoria registers 114 new virus cases, 11 deaths

The Premier of the virus-hit Australian state of Victoria announced 114 new Covid-19 cases and 11 more deaths had been recorded in the past 24 hours.

The fatalities bring the death toll from the virus in Victoria to 524 and the Australian total to 611.

It follows 94 new cases on Saturday, which was the first day since July 5 that cases had dropped to double digits.

Melbourne residents will be subjected to two more weeks of restricted movement, including a nightly curfew.

Restrictions across Australia's second largest city are due to expire on September 13 but will be reduced gradually rather than removed completely.

Daniel Andrews, Premier of Victoria, said he shared Victorians' frustration over the continued restrictions.

"We all want this to be, this second wave, to be defeated."

But Andrews cautioned "it needs to be defeated properly so that it's not some smouldering fire that then takes off again and potentially burns more intensely than it ever has."

India sets world's highest daily rise in cases