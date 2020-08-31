Monday, August 31, 2020

WHO warns on opening up without virus control

The World Health Organization called on countries to persevere with restrictions to tackle Covid-19, director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said, adding that opening up without control of the virus would be a "recipe for disaster".

Tedros recognised that many people are getting tired of restrictions and want to return to normality after eight months of the new coronavirus.

"We want to see children returning to school and people returning to work places, but we want to see it done safely," Tedros told a news conference Monday.

"No country can just pretend the pandemic is over," he said. "The reality is this virus spreads easily. Opening up without control is a recipe for disaster."

Turkey conducts record 110,102 tests in 24 hours

Turkey did a record 110,102 tests for the novel coronavirus over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister has said.

"Today we reached the highest number of daily tests. More than 110,000 tests were carried out and 1,587 new patients were identified. Our sorrow over the loss of lives is beyond words," Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter.

Turkey has confirmed 1,587 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide tally to 270,133.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca also announced that the number of recoveries have reached 244,926.

Citing the ministry data, Koca said 1,087 additional patients recovered from Covid-19, while the death toll rose to 6,370 as 44 more people lost their lives to the disease.

Infections down, but hospitalisations up in France

French health authorities reported 3,082 new Covid-19 infections over the past 24 hours, sharply down from a caseload of above 5,000 each on the two previous days.

The seven-day moving average of new infections, which smoothes out reporting irregularities, stood at 5,167, reaching a new record for a fourth day in a row, versus a low of 272 on May 27, two weeks after the country ended its two-months long lockdown.

France's cumulative total of Covid-19 infections has reached 281,025, up 50 percent in comparison with the July 31 figure.

The number of people hospitalised with the disease are up for the second day running after going down for almost two weeks.

UK records 1,406 daily confirmed cases

The United Kingdom recorded 1,406 daily confirmed cases of Covid-19, according to government data published on Monday, down from 1,715 a day earlier.

Two people died within 28 days of testing positive for the disease, the daily statistics release said, bringing the total death toll under that measure to 41,501.

EU joins WHO's coronavirus vaccine access plan

The European Commission has said it would participate in the World Health Organization mechanism to facilitate poor countries' access to coronavirus vaccines, offering $477 million in guarantees.

Last month, the WHO sent a letter to its 194 member countries with a request to join the programme, called COVAX, aimed at providing global access to an eventual COVID-19 vaccine.

The aim is to encourage laboratories to manufacture sufficient quantities of vaccines and make sure they are available for developing countries.

"The Commission announces a contribution of 400 million euros to COVAX to help purchase future vaccines for low- and middle-income countries," said Ursula von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive.

UAE records highest daily infections since early July

The United Arab Emirates on Monday recorded more than 500 daily Covid-19 infections, the highest number over a 24-hour period in nearly two months.

The Gulf Arab state saw 541 infections and two deaths, the government's communications office tweeted, the highest since 683 cases were recorded on July 5.

Cyprus eases mask-wearing rule for school kids

Cyprus’ education minister says mask-wearing will be compulsory for all middle and high school students but optional for primary and kindergarten grades when all schools open next week.

Prodromos Prodromou affirmed the guideline on Monday, easing an earlier position that masks would be mandatory for all grades when kids go back to school on September 7. The revised approach comes after an earlier Health Ministry decision to adopt a World Health Organization recommendation making mask-wearing compulsory for individuals 12 and over in enclosed spaces.

Prodromou said schools have been instructed to conduct classes in the largest available spaces to ensure adherence to social distancing rules, and a number of new desks to accommodate those rules have been ordered. He repeated that his ministry is ready to switch to online teaching if coronavirus infection rates within schools increase.

Spain reports more than 23,000 new cases since Friday

Spain has registered more than 23,000 new Covid-19 cases since Friday, health emergency chief Fernando Simon told a news conference on Monday, suggesting the infection rate had declined slightly from an August 21 peak.

Health ministry data showed 2,489 new cases were diagnosed in the past 24 hours, bringing the total since the onset of the pandemic to 462,858.

Romania lifts restrictions on daily life

Romanian government is lifting several restrictions on daily life imposed earlier to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country, despite consistently rising number of new infections and deaths.

The government announced Monday it will let indoor dining, movie theatres and performing art venues restart on September 1. They must comply with social distancing and mask-wearing rules.

The announcement was made hours before the Romanian parliament was set to vote on a no-confidence motion against the government. It was filed by the strongest opposition party over what they describe as the incompetent response to the coronavirus outbreak.

Brazilian indigenous leader tests positive

Chief Raoni Metuktire, an Indigenous leader who became a symbol of the fight for the preservation of the Amazon forest in Brazil, was hospitalised with symptoms of pneumonia and tested positive for the new coronavirus, the Raoni Institute has said.

The nearly 90-year-old Kayapo ethnic leader does not have a fever and is breathing normally without the aid of oxygen, the institute said on Monday.

Raoni previously met several European leaders to denounce Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's calls for the economic development of Indigenous land in the Amazon rainforest.

Russia's cases approach 1 million

Russia reported 4,993 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing its nationwide tally to 995,319, the fourth largest caseload in the world.

Russia's coronavirus task force said 83 people had died during the past 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 17,176.

Britain traces cases linked to Greek flight

British authorities say 16 coronavirus cases have been linked to a flight that brought UK tourists back from Greece, and everyone aboard has been told to isolate themselves for two weeks.

Public Health Wales says it is contacting almost 200 people who were aboard the Tui flight from the Greek island of Zante to Cardiff, Wales, on Tuesday.

Gwen Lowe of Public Health Wales says 30 cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the last week among people who returned from Zante on several flights. She says the number is expected to rise.

The UK requires people arriving from overseas to quarantine for two weeks, unless they are coming from one of more than 70 countries and territories considered at low risk from the coronavirus.

Philippines reports 3,446 new cases, 38 more deaths

The Philippines reported 3,446 infections and 38 deaths, taking its total caseload to 220,819 and fatalities to 3,558, its Health Ministry said.

The ministry also said that five Philippine hospitals have been identified as candidates for potential clinical trials of a Covid-19 vaccine manufactured by China-based Sinovac Biotech.

Paris to make free Covid tests available in the capital

The Paris local municipality said on Monday that it would look to make free Covid-19 testing available in all of the capital's 20 districts (arrondissements), as authorities battle against signs of a re-emergence of the virus in France.

The Paris mayor's office added in a statement that from Monday onwards, there would be three permanent laboratories set up to conduct free Covid-19 tests, as well as two other mobile laboratories that would go around the capital.

Hong Kong to resume schools by late September