Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Venice reclaims spotlight

Venice is reclaiming its place as a top cultural destination with the opening of the Venice Film Festival — the first major in-person cinema showcase of the coronavirus era after Cannes cancelled and other international festivals opted to go mostly online this year.

But don’t be fooled. The 77th edition of the world’s oldest film festival opening Wednesday and which will last until September 12 looks nothing like its predecessors.

The public is being barred from the red carpet, Hollywood stars and films are largely absent and face masks are required indoors.

Other measures to limit contagion include reserved seats, spaced apart, for all screenings and a requirement to wear masks even during screenings and outdoors.

La Biennale chief Robert Cicutto said the decision to hold the festival at all was an important sign of rebirth for Venice and the film industry, and said the experience on the Lido will serve as a “laboratory” for future cultural gatherings.

Turkey reports over 1,000 recoveries

Nearly 1,600 new coronavirus cases and more than 1,000 recoveries were reported in Turkey on Tuesday.

In a tweet, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,572 more infections have raised the country’s overall count to 271,705.

"The number of active cases continues to rise. If we follow [protective] measures, we will be the winner. The power is on precaution," Koca said on Twitter.

He also said 1,003 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 245,929.

The death toll climbed by 47 to reach 6,417, he added.

A total of 109,443 more Covid-19 tests were done over the past 24 hours, pushing the total up to over 7.24 million.

French rugby season opener postponed

This weekend's opening match of French rugby's Top 14 season featuring Stade Francais against Bordeaux-Begles has been postponed due to coronavirus, the league announced.

Paris-based hosts Stade Francais recorded a reported 25 positive cases of the virus last month and had asked the league (LNR) to delay the fixture due to a lack of healthy front-rowers.

"Players' health is the absolute priority for the professional rugby bodies" the LNR said.

The move comes as the French health ministry reported 4,982 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Tuesday, up on the 3,082 reported on Monday, but below the highs of nearly 7,400 seen last week.

The number of people who have died from Covid-19 infections increased by 26 to 30,661, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 286,007.

Nigeria doctors on strike over coronavirus allowance

Doctors in Nigeria's capital Abuja have started an "indefinite strike" due to non-payment of a special coronavirus allowance, local media reported.

The Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) announced the decision following a meeting on Saturday, according to the Premium Times news website.

"The association would embark on a strike action with effect from 8 am 1st September 2020 until the payment of the Covid-19 hazard and inducement allowance is received," their statement said.

Hazard pay or inducement allowance is paid to employees to encourage them to work on a particular project, especially under dangerous conditions. Health care workers are constantly at risk of exposure to the novel virus.

Roland Aigbovo, head of the group's Abuja chapter has said members have not received hazard allowance since April, are suffering financial distress, adding that despite repeated ultimatum and warnings, authorities have done nothing to help them.

Third virus vaccine reaches final US testing

A handful of the dozens of experimental Covid-19 vaccines in human testing have reached the last and biggest hurdle — looking for the needed proof that they really work.

AstraZeneca has announced that its vaccine candidate has entered the final testing stage in the US. The Cambridge, England-based company said the study will involve up to 30,000 adults from various racial, ethnic and geographic groups.

AstraZeneca said development of the vaccine known as AZD1222 is moving ahead globally with late-stage trials in the UK, Brazil and South Africa. Further trials are planned in Japan and Russia. The potential vaccine was invented by the University of Oxford and an associated company, Vaccitech.

Two other vaccine candidates began final testing this summer in tens of thousands of people in the US One was created by the National Institutes of Health and manufactured by Moderna Inc., and the other developed by Pfizer Inc. and Germany’s BioNTech.

Meanwhile, a US advisory panel was expected to release a draft plan Tuesday for how to ration the first doses of vaccine.

Google, Apple roll out built-in Covid-19 exposure notifications

Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc have announced a new system that will enable public health authorities to use smartphones to assist in contact tracing without having to build an app.

The new system — called Exposure Notifications Express — will allow public health officials to submit a small configuration file to Apple and Google. The two tech companies will then use the file to set up systems that phone owners can opt in to in order to determine whether they have been near someone who has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

In the case of iPhones, a new version of the iOS operating system being released on Tuesday will alert users whether an exposure notification system is available from local health authorities and allow users to set it up without downloading any new apps.

On Android devices, users will also get a prompt from the phone's operating system, but will still have to download an automatically generated app.

The two companies said Maryland, Nevada, Virginia, and Washington, DC, will be the first US places to use the new system.

Russia's virus cases exceed 1 million

Russia's tally of confirmed coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million as authorities reported 4,729 new cases.

With a total of 1,000,048 reported cases, Russia has the fourth largest caseload in the world after the US, Brazil and India. Over 815,000 people have so far recovered, authorities said, and more than 17,000 have died.

Experts say the true toll of the pandemic is much higher than all reported figures, due to limited testing, missed mild cases and concealment of cases by some governments, among other factors.

As of Tuesday, Russia has lifted most lockdown restrictions in the majority of the country’s regions.

Poland bans direct flights from Spain, Israel

Poland is banning direct flights from 44 countries including Spain, Israel and Romania in order to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in the Central European country, the government said.

The United States, Malta, Montenegro, Mexico, Brasil, Argentina and India are also on the list of countries, but local media reported that Russia and China had been removed from it.

The move follows measures to reintroduce restrictions on public life in the worst affected parts of the country, as the government tries to tackle the spread of the virus without resorting to a complete lockdown.

Poland, a country of 38 million, has officially registered 67,922 Covid-19 infections and more than 2,000 people have died from the virus. On Tuesday 550 new infections were registered, according to Health Ministry data.

Japan to participate in WHO vaccine programme

Japan's health ministry said it planned to participate in the World Health Organization's Covid-19 vaccine programme known as COVAX.

A ministry official told reporters Japan would join COVAX, which had an Aug. 31 deadline for countries to express interest. The decision is non-binding, the official said, and financial contributions would be decided ahead of a Sept. 18 deadline.

The COVAX programme, launched in late April, is designed to serve as an insurance policy to secure access to Covid-19 vaccines. Participation has been uncertain as several wealthier nations, including Japan and the United States, have struck their own deals for vaccines.

Through overseas deals and domestic production, Japan is on track to have more than 500 million doses of six different Covid-19 vaccines by next year for its population of 126 million.

Indonesia reports 2,775 new cases, 88 deaths