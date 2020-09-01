The road to hell is paved with good intentions, a well-known proverb says. Art world’s bad boy, street artist Banksy, has acquired a boat that will rescue migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa across the Mediterranean sea. Has he bitten off more than he can chew?

Banksy has enlisted the help of Pia Klemp, a captain of NGO boats that have rescued hundreds of migrants from the sea in the past years and has had a brush with the law because of it. Yet, the boat itself has had to issue a distress call while sailing in the Mediterranean.

How did it come about?

In a letter he wrote to Klemp, Banksy said “Hello Pia, I’ve read about your story in the papers. You sound like a badass.” He went on to say “I am an artist from the UK and I’ve made some work about the migrant crisis, obviously I can’t keep the money. Could you use it to buy a new boat or something? Please let me know. Well done. Banksy.”

Klemp first believed it must have been a prank, but when she realised the serious intention behind it, she joined the cause. The vessel is called the Louise Michel, named after an anarchist feminist, and is painted bright pink and is adorned with a signature Banksy girl holding a heart-shaped life buoy.

It was going well at first: after sailing clandestinely from a Spanish port, MV Louise Michel saved 89 people on August 27, 2020. Then it saved another 130 people that it came across. At that point, the boat became too overcrowded and steering became a problem. The Louise Michel was in trouble, and announced it on Twitter.

According to the Washington Post, quoting Deutsche Presse Agentur, an Italian coast guard vessel arrived on the afternoon of August 29 and “took in 49 of the most vulnerable passengers, in addition to the body of a deceased man.”

The Washington Post claimed the German-flagged Louise Michel was in Maltese waters but Italian authorities intervened at Malta’s request. “Another boat, the Sea Watch 4, later responded to the Mayday and took on the remaining passengers.”