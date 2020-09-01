Mohammad Hafeez has scored a scintillating unbeaten 86 as Pakistan held their nerve to defeat England by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 International at Old Trafford to tie the series 1-1.

Sent into bat on Tuesday, Pakistan posted 190 for four in their 20 overs as Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali (54) put on 100 for the third wicket, before restricting England to 185 for eight despite a superb 61 from Moeen Ali.

England will now prepare for a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia that starts in Southampton on Friday.

The home bowlers again battled with their lengths and a number of full tosses were crashed to the boundary.

Haider became the first Pakistan player to score a Twenty20 half-century on debut when he brought up his milestone from 28 deliveries and his century stand with Hafeez came off 10 overs.

Close game