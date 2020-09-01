POLITICS
3 MIN READ
Hafeez powers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
Mohammad Hafeez smashed six sixes in his 52-ball 86, his joint highest in Twenty20 Internationals and the most by a Pakistan batsman against England in the shortest cricket format.
Hafeez powers Pakistan to thrilling win over England
The first match in the series was abandoned due to rain, while England won the second by five wickets. / Reuters
By Deniz Uyar
September 1, 2020

Mohammad Hafeez has scored a scintillating unbeaten 86 as Pakistan held their nerve to defeat England by five runs in the third and final Twenty20 International at Old Trafford to tie the series 1-1.

Sent into bat on Tuesday, Pakistan posted 190 for four in their 20 overs as Hafeez and debutant Haider Ali (54) put on 100 for the third wicket, before restricting England to 185 for eight despite a superb 61 from Moeen Ali.

England will now prepare for a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia that starts in Southampton on Friday.

The home bowlers again battled with their lengths and a number of full tosses were crashed to the boundary.

Haider became the first Pakistan player to score a Twenty20 half-century on debut when he brought up his milestone from 28 deliveries and his century stand with Hafeez came off 10 overs.

Close game

RECOMMENDED

England were in early trouble in their reply when opener Jonny Bairstow was bowled by a Shaheen Afridi (2-28) yorker for a duck.

In-form captain Eoin Morgan was run out for 10 as partner Tom Banton refused a run, and when the latter was leg before wicket to Haris Rauf for 46 from 31 deliveries, England were teetering at 69 for four.

Moeen and Sam Billings (26) put on 57 for the fifth wicket, and the former kept his side in the game with some power hitting, leaving them needing 20 from the last two overs.

But a brilliant penultimate over from seamer Wahab Riaz (2-26) went for just three runs, including the wicket of Moeen, whose scored 61 off 33 balls.

The first match in the series was abandoned due to rain, while England won the second by five wickets. 

READ MORE:Australia topples India, Pakistan from top spots in ICC cricket rankings

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Syrian president hosts Kurdish delegation amid landmark citizenship decree
Saudi–Turkish investment forum opens in Riyadh as both aim to boost trade to $10B
100 days on, Sudan's Al Fasher remains 'catastrophic': Red Cross
France summons Elon Musk as police search X offices in probe into political interference
Allied forces will deploy to Ukraine 'instantly' after peace deal: NATO chief
Epstein files show emails with Rothschild banker on claims Hitler lived in Jewish-funded shelter
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo