Netflix has announced that the creators of "Game of Thrones" will team up with "Star Wars" director Rian Johnson and Brad Pitt for an ambitious new Chinese sci-fi adaptation.

Liu Cixin's bestselling book trilogy "The Three-Body Problem," which tells the epic story of humanity's first contact with an alien civilization, will become an international series for the streaming giant.

"Liu Cixin's trilogy is the most ambitious science-fiction series we've read, taking readers on a journey from the 1960s until the end of time, from life on our pale blue dot to the distant fringes of the universe," "Thrones" duo David Benioff and D. B. Weiss, who will co-write, said in a statement.

They will be joined as executive producers by Rian Johnson, who oversaw 2017's critically acclaimed "Star Wars" movie "The Last Jedi," as well as Brad Pitt's Plan B Entertainment company.

Prolific Chinese science fiction author Liu said the apocalyptic series "transcends time and the confines of nations, cultures and races; one that compels us to consider the fate of humankind as a whole."

It imagines an alternate history in which a female Chinese astrophysicist caught up in the Cultural Revolution makes contact with an alien civilization, prompting global fears of an invasion.

Fans include former president Barack Obama, who once said the "wildly imaginative" trilogy made "my day-to-day problems with Congress seem fairly petty – not something to worry about. Aliens are about to invade!"

Another of Liu's works, "The Wandering Earth," was given the big-screen treatment last year – billed as China's first space-age blockbuster, it became one of the country's highest grossing movies with over $690 million domestically.