Unilever Plc is set to invest $1.18 billion to eliminate fossil fuels from its cleaning products by 2030, cutting the carbon emissions created by the chemicals used in making the products.

The household goods conglomerate behind the Omo, Cif, Sunlight and Domestos brands said that, instead of petrochemicals, the products would use constituents created from plants and other biological sources, marine sources such as algae and waste materials.

Chemicals in its cleaning and laundry products make up 46 percent of its Home Care division's carbon emissions across their life cycle.

The switch – which Unilever said it is the first company to commit to – will cut those emissions by a fifth.

"Clean Future is our vision to radically overhaul our business. As an industry, we must break our dependence on fossil fuels, including as a raw material for our products," Unilever Home Care boss Peter ter Kulve said in the statement.

Surfactants, or de-greasing agents, are the biggest petroleum-derived components, Peter ter Kulve, said.

He said the company was working with small biotech companies and chemical makers such as Dow Chemical to create environment-friendly product formulations.

"The writing is on the wall.. the next phase is industry change in chemicals and cleaning agents ... many of these big suppliers still have a lot of capital still locked in the old carbon economy," he said.

