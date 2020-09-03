Thursday, September 3

US CDC reports 185,092 deaths

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the number of deaths due to the coronavirus had risen by 1,009 to 185,092 and reported 6,087,403 cases, an increase of 39,711 cases from its previous count.

France registers over 7,000 infections

France has registered more than 7,000 new virus infections over 24 hours for the second time in two days, the Health Ministry said, just shy of a 7,578 record set on March 31, while hospitalisations for the virus also rose again.

The Health Ministry reported that the cumulative total of confirmed cases rose to 300,181, up by 7,157.

The number of people in intensive care with the disease also rose again for the fifth consecutive day, up by 18 to 464.

Turkey reports over 1,200 recoveries

Turkey reported 1,600 more infections over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister said.

Citing Health Ministry data, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,642 new cases have raised the country's overall count to 274,943.

He also said 1,211 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 248,087.

The death toll in the country rose to 6,511 as 49 more people died over the past day, he added.

UK records 1,735 cases, highest since June 4

The United Kingdom recorded 1,735 daily confirmed cases of virus, according to government data published, up from 1,508 a day earlier and the highest since June 4.

The daily number of deaths within 28 days of testing positive for the virus was 13, the government said.

Thailand reports first local case in 100 days

A prison inmate in Thailand has tested positive for the virus in the country’s first confirmed locally transmitted case in 100 days, health officials said.

They identified the inmate as a 37-year-old man arrested for drug abuse who was brought to prison in Bangkok on August 26 and tested positive on Wednesday at the prison's health centre.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha on Wednesday had congratulated the nation for having achieved 100 days without any confirmed local cases of the disease. The last person to test positive was on May 24.

Pfizer targets end of October for vaccine

US drugmaker Pfizer said it should know by the end of October whether a pandemic vaccine it is developing is successful, and will submit it for approval immediately if that is the case. Pfizer has enrolled 23,000 patients in vaccine tests as of Wednesday, it's Chief Executive Albert Bourla said in an online briefing sponsored by drug industry group International Federation of Pharmaceuticals Manufacturers & Association. Pfizer is in the race to come up with a vaccine with its partner, Germany's BioNTech.

England hits highest positive cases in months

England's weekly number of positive Covid-19 cases in late August was the highest since the end of May, according to latest data from the test and trace scheme on Thursday.

National Health Service Test and Trace recorded a 6 percent increase in positive cases in the country compared to last week, with 6,732 new cases between August 20 and August 26.

Russia's national tally passes one million

Russia reported 4,995 new coronavirus cases, bringing its national tally to 1,009,995, the fourth largest in the world.

Russia's coronavirus taskforce said 114 people had died over the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 17,528. Indonesia records highest daily infectionsIndonesia's Covid-19 task force reported a record high in daily cases, with 3,622 new infections, and 134 new deaths.

The number of new daily deaths reported was the highest since July 22, bringing the latest tally to 184,268 infections and 7,750 deaths in Southeast Asia's biggest country.

Africa's overall infection rate drops by 14 percent

The overall number of new infections across the African continent decreased by 14 percent over the past week despite a 2.4 percent rise in East Africa region and a 7.5 percent hike in North Africa.

The Africa CDC has recorded 1,267,656 cases, 30,294 deaths, and 1,009,824 recoveries, with South Africa alone registering 50 percent of cases.

India reports record daily jump of 83,883 infections

India reported another record daily jump of 83,883 coronavirus infections, taking its tally to 3.85 million, just 100,000 behind Brazil, the world's second most affected nation, health ministry data showed.

Asia's worst-hit country has been posting the world's largest daily caseload every day for almost a month, although deaths remain relatively low.

The ministry said 1,043 people died from Covid-19, taking the toll to 67,376.

Britain could impose 14-day quarantine on Portugal arrivals

Britain could make a decision on Friday on whether to impose a 14-day quarantine on arrivals from Portugal after cases of Covid-19 began to rise in the popular holiday destination, the UK's health minister, Matt Hancock, said.

Britain allowed holiday-makers to travel to Portugal without any restrictions less than two weeks ago but a rise in the coronavirus there has prompted speculation it will be put back on a list of countries that require quarantine measures.

"We follow the data and we make these announcements in an organised way on a Friday lunchtime," Hancock told Sky News.

Germany cases rise by 1,311

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,311 to 246,166, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed.