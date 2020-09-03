Mesher Art Space on Istanbul’s bustling Istiklal Street has reopened this week after being shut down for months because of the coronavirus. It is now back in business with its second exhibition, titled “Alexis Gritchenko – The Constantinople Years.”

The Ukrainian artist the exhibition is named after, lived in Istanbul between 1919 and 1921, and had a highly productive period in which he illustrated the city and its residents.

“Mesher [Ottoman Turkish for ‘exhibition space’] is inviting viewers to see Istanbul through Gritchenko’s eyes ... a refugee artist in a city under occupation 100 years ago,” the exhibition’s organisers say.

More than 150 artworks that Gritchenko produced during those two years are brought together for the first time, a century after the artist’s visit to Istanbul and in light of his later published memoirs. The exhibition brings together mostly watercolours, as well as works in gouache, pencil, and oil paint.

The exhibition can be visited between September 1 and November 1, 2020 and comprises Gritchenko’s output in Istanbul, mostly watercolors, but also charcoal drawings and gouache and oil paintings. Mesher is open six days a week from 11 am to 5 pm, and is closed on Mondays.

Press materials speak of the artist’s depiction of Istanbul “from his unique perspective and color palette; his passion for the Hagia Sophia, the city walls, from the Golden Horn to Galata and even to Buyukada.”

The exhibition is curated by Ebru Esra Satici and Seyda Cetin, while the scope of the exhibition was determined by the research of the academics and exhibition consultants Vita Susak and Aysenur Guler, press materials indicate.

Speaking of Gritchenko’s experience in what was then the Ottoman capital, curators Ebru Esra Satici and Seyda Cetin point out: