Friday, September 4, 2020

WHO says won't vaccine if not safe, effective

The World Health Organization has insisted it would never endorse a vaccine that has not proven safe and effective, amid concerns over the rush to develop a jab for Covid-19.

Across the globe, governments are hoping to deploy a vaccine as soon as possible against the virus, which has infected well over 26 million people, killed hundreds of thousands, upended millions of lives and wreaked havoc on the global economy.

Under normal procedures, test administrators must wait for months or years to verify that vaccine candidates are safe and efficacious.

But as the pandemic continues to take a devastating toll, there has been massive pressure to roll out a vaccine quickly, sparking concerns that testing standards could be lowered.

Turkey reports over 1,600 infections, 53 deaths

Turkey has reported over 1,600 infections over the past 24 hours, the country's health minister said.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said 1,612 new cases have raised the country's overall count to 276,555.

The death toll in the country rose to 6,564 as 53 more people died over the past day, he said.

He also said 1,021 more patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 249,108.

France reports nearly 9,000 cases

France recorded almost 9,000 new cases, setting a record since the beginning of the pandemic, while more people were also hospitalised as a result of the disease.

Health authorities said in a statement that there had been 8,975 new confirmed cases, almost 1,500 higher than the previous March 31 daily peak of 7,578, when France was in one of Europe's strictest coronavirus lockdowns.

The surge in parts of France, which is partially due to increased testing, has meant a dozen schools have been forced to close just days into the new academic year.

UK records 1,940 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 1,940 new daily confirmed cases, the highest since May 30, health officials said.

Daily case numbers had been rising at about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.

Russia's vaccine shows antibody response

Russia's "Sputnik-V" Covid-19 vaccine produced an antibody response in all participants in early-stage trials, according to results published by The Lancet medical journal that were hailed by Moscow as an answer to its critics.

The results of the two trials, conducted in June-July this year and involving 76 participants, showed 100 percent of participants developing antibodies to the new coronavirus and no serious side effects, The Lancet said.

Russia licensed the two-shot jab for domestic use in August, the first country to do so and before any data had been published or a large-scale trial begun.

New Zealand records first Covid-19 death since May

New Zealand has recorded its first coronavirus death in more than three months.

A man in his 50s succumbed to the virus on Friday.

Health officials said the man was part of a second-wave cluster of infections that emerged in Auckland last month, ending a spell of 102 days free of community transmission in the South Pacific nation.

The death at Auckland's Middlemore Hospital on Friday afternoon takes New Zealand's death toll from the virus to 23, with the most recent previous fatality on May 24.

India reports daily jump of 83,341 infections

The number of people infected with the coronavirus in India rose by another 83,341 and is near Brazil’s total, the second-highest in the world.

India’s total has now passed 3.9 million, according to the Health Ministry. Brazil has confirmed more than 4 million infections while the U.S. has more 6.1 million people infected, according to Johns Hopkins University.

India’s Health Ministry on Friday also reported 1,096 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 68,472.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 782

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 782 to 246,948 on Friday, according to data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases.

Australia's Victoria state reports 81 new cases

Australia's coronavirus hotspot Victoria state said its death toll from the virus rose by 59 and there were 81 new cases.

The death tally includes 50 people in aged-care facilities who died in July and August, the state health department said in a tweet. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported 15 deaths and 113 cases a day earlier.

The state capital, Melbourne, is nearing the end of a six-week lockdown put in place to slow the spread of the virus but authorities said restrictions may continue beyond the planned end date after daily cases rose on Thursday.

Ukraine reports record daily jump in cases