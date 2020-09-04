Turkey has lost to Hungary 1-0 at home in a UEFA Nations League group match.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a vicious free-kick strike on Thursday.

The ball hit the goalpost and went inside. Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir didn’t move.

The Hungarians won the match, which was held at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium in Turkey's central province of Sivas, as the 2020-21 Nations League got underway.

It took place behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.