POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Turkey stunned by loss to Hungary in Nations League
Hungary escapes with 1-0 victory thanks to Szoboszlai's late free-kick goal.
Turkey stunned by loss to Hungary in Nations League
Burak Yilmaz (L) of Turkey national football team in action against Adam Nagy (R) of Hungary national football team, Yeni Sivas 4 Eylul Stadium, Sivas, Turkey, September 03, 2020. / AA
Ali TopchiAli Topchi
September 4, 2020

Turkey has lost to Hungary 1-0 at home in a UEFA Nations League group match.

Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai broke the deadlock in the 80th minute with a vicious free-kick strike on Thursday.

The ball hit the goalpost and went inside. Turkish goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir didn’t move.

The Hungarians won the match, which was held at Yeni 4 Eylul Stadium in Turkey's central province of Sivas, as the 2020-21 Nations League got underway.

It took place behind closed doors amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RECOMMENDED

In the other Group 3 match, Russia beat Serbia 3-1 in Moscow.

Russia are leading the group with 3 points.

Thursday's victors Hungary are in second place with 3 points.

Serbia and Turkey have no points in the group.

In the next match, Turkey will visit Serbia on Sunday, Sept. 6.

READ MORE:All UEFA club and national team football competitions 'on hold' - UEFA

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Trump sees 'early signs' of progress on Russia-Ukraine war as US juggles talks with Iran
Sudanese army breaks RSF siege in key South Kordofan capital
13-year-old Australian boy swims for hours to rescue family
Moscow launches massive strikes on Ukrainian energy grid ahead of Abu Dhabi talks
Israeli forces uproot vineyards, expand raids across occupied West Bank
China strongly condemns Balochistan attacks, expresses support to Pakistan's fight against terrorism
Norway's PM rejects Trump's NATO claims, calls for deeper European cooperation
Australia announces fresh sanctions against Iran's IRGC-linked entities, individuals
Netanyahu attacks Gaza technocratic committee's use of Palestinian Authority logo
Second group of Palestinians returns to Gaza via Rafah crossing
Rape trial of Norwegian crown princess's son begins as royal family faces Epstein fallout
Indian exporters welcome US-India trade deal as analysts urge caution
Syrian security forces enter Qamishli under deal with YPG
China remains the world's top shipbuilder in 2025
Drone crashes inside Polish military base near arms depot