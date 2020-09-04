In addition to human lifeguards, a 17-month old Belgian Malinois dog called Fox started work as a canine lifeguard in Antalya, in southern Turkey, on the Mediterranean coast.

Antalya’s Konyaalti beach now has a canine lifeguard at station seven, along with his trainer. Fox will be utilised in quick intervention in drowning cases.

Fox has been with his trainer since he was 2.5 months old. Ahmet Godeler is a lifeguard trainer certified by the Turkish Underwater Sports Federation (TSSF) as well as a canine trainer certified by International Canine Breeds and Cynology Federation (UKIFED).

Godeler says that Fox began lifeguard training when he was six months old, and had undergone 11 months of training in total.

“Fox is working as Turkey’s first lifeguard dog. The canine is now working in response to flailing. As [the drowning person] flails, he swims out to him, and swims back with our citizen holding on to the life vest on him,” Godeler says.

“In the next stage, [Fox] will start swimming with his operator. Because some people with a fear of dogs need to be approached with both an operator and the dog,” Godeler adds.

Godeler points out that there were plenty of other canines working as lifeguards in other beaches around the world. Dogs, successful in many aspects of serving humans, from guide dogs to drug sniffers, could also be used as lifeguards. “That is why we decided we could utilise them as lifeguards,” Godeler says.