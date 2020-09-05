Saturday, September 5, 2020

Protests in Rome against virus restrictions

Hundreds of people have shown up in the centre of Rome to demonstrate against the Italian government's measures to counter the spread of Covid-19.

Italy's known death toll stands at 35,534.

The day's new cases dipped slightly from the previous 24-period, but so did the number of swab tests performed to detect the coronavirus.

The nation's overall rate of transmission of the virus by infected persons has also been creeping upward.

With nearly 1,700 more cases, Italy now has confirmed 276,338 coronavirus infections in the pandemic.

UK logs 1,813 new cases

The United Kingdom has recorded 1,813 new daily confirmed cases of Covid-19, versus 1,940 on Friday, health officials said.

Daily case numbers were about 1,000 a day for most of August, but have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave earlier this year.

Friday's figure was the highest since May 30.

Turkey reports over 1,600 new cases

Turkey has registered over 1,600 new virus cases and more than 900 recoveries.

In a tweet, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said 1,673 more infections have raised the country’s overall count to 278,228.

He said 984 more patients recovered over the past 24 hours, taking the total to 250,092.

The death toll increased by 56 to reach 6,620, the minister added.

France expects more severe cases in next five days

France must stay vigilant as more people will be hospitalised in intensive care units in the next two weeks, reflecting a flare-up in Covid-19 infections in recent days, Health Minister Olivier Veran has said.

Veran however ruled out the need for a new nationwide lockdown, telling BFM television that France had other means to fight the virus, including testing.

"I cannot envision a general lockdown. The lockdown was a lid on an overflowing cooking pot," he said.

Slovakia reports record spike in cases

Slovakia has reported a spike of 226 cases of the virus, the biggest one-day rise in the central European country since the start of the pandemic.

The jump comes as neighbours in the region have also seen record rises in virus cases after the summer holidays and as students return to school. Officials are seeking to avoid large-scale lockdowns similar to those seen at the start of the outbreak, which hammered economic activity.

The Czech Republic recorded 798 new cases, its biggest daily rise so far, while Hungary reported a record 510 new cases.

Slovakia's death rate from the Covid-19 illness remains one of the lowest in Europe at 37 fatalities. Of a total of 4,526 total cases of the new virus, 2,797 patients have recovered.

India crosses 4 million coronavirus cases with record surge

India's total coronavirus cases have surged beyond 4 million with a record rise, making it the third country in the world to surpass that mark, following the United States and Brazil.

India added 86,432 cases of the new virus in the last 24 hours, a global daily record, according to data from the federal health ministry.

The jump to more than 4 million cases comes only 13 days after India reached 3 million cases, accelerating sharply from the more than 100 days it took to increase by the previous 1 million.