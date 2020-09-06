Sunday, September 6, 2020

UK sees biggest jump in Covid-19 cases since May

Britain has recorded its highest daily number of new coronavirus cases since May, with 2,988 new infections announced. The number is up from 1,813 on Saturday.

Some of the increase can be accounted for by expanded testing, which is identifying people who have mild or no symptoms. The number of hospital admissions and deaths has so far not shown a corresponding rise. Two new deaths were reported Sunday.

The increased number of cases comes as British schoolchildren return to class, a milestone in the resumption of normal life. UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock says the 'concerning' rise is predominately among younger people.

Britain’s confirmed coronavirus death toll stands at 41,551, the highest in Europe.

Turkey reports over 1,000 more recoveries

Over 1,000 more patients in Turkey recovered from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the country's health minster has announced.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that 1,013 more patients regained health, pushing the total recoveries to 251,105.

Some 1,578 new virus cases were also registered, taking the caseload to 279,806.

The virus-linked death toll in the country, meanwhile, rose to 6,673 as 53 more people succumbed to the disease.

France reports over 7,000 cases

French health authorities have reported 7,071 new confirmed coronavirus cases on Sunday, down from Saturday's 8,550 and also below Friday's peak of 8,975.

Friday's figure had set a new all-time high of daily additional infections for the country. The number of people hospitalised for the disease over the last seven days reached 1,704, of which 288 were in intensive care units.

The number of people in France who have died from COVID-19 increased by 3 to 30,701, and the cumulative number of cases now totals 324,777.

Wedding party lands Albanian restaurant owner in jail

An Albanian restaurant owner has been arrested after repeatedly violating the government ban on wedding gatherings due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s the first time authorities have made such an arrest.

Police reported on Sunday that the 52-year old was arrested in the port city of Durres, about 35 kilometres west of the capital, Tirana, after organising a wedding. He had earlier been fined twice for the same offence.

Albanian authorities have banned mass activities such as weddings and funerals to impede spread of the virus.

The country has reported 10,255 confirmed virus cases and 316 deaths as of Sunday.

Costa Rica researchers to trial coronavirus treatment from horse antibodies

Researchers in Costa Rica are due to begin trials of an inexpensive coronavirus treatment based on antibodies taken from horses injected with the SARS-Cov-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to scientists.

Developed by University of Costa Rica's Clodomiro Picado Institute (ICP), the equine antibodies medication is to be tested on 26 patients from mid-September, Roman Macaya, president of the Social Security Fund that manages public health centres, told Reuters.

Costa Rican authorities hope to be able to begin applying the treatment more widely in hospitals if the results from the phase 2 study are encouraging.

Costa Rican researchers say their method for SARS-Cov-2 treatment is based on the experience of using horse antibodies to develop snake anti-venoms.

They imported the virus protein from China and the United Kingdom and injected it into six of the 110 horses that the IPC uses for testing.

Bangladesh recoveries top 68 percent

The coronavirus recovery rate has improved to 68 percent in Bangladesh amid downtrend in infections for weeks, official data showed on Sunday.

Another 32 people lost their lives to Covid-19 and some 1,600 people contracted the virus in the past 24 hours, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

It has been the lowest daily infection rate since mid-May in the country.

Bangladesh has registered 4,479 coronavirus-related deaths and over 325,000 infections nationwide to date.

The death rate has also seen a rising trend in recent weeks, up to 1.38 percent.

Meanwhile, 3,423 coronavirus patients have recovered in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 221,275.

Bangladesh is now the 14th most affected country across the globe.

Russia reports 5,195 new coronavirus cases and 61 deaths

Russia has reported 5,195 new coronavirus cases taking its total to 1,025,505, the fourth largest in the world.

The Russian coronavirus crisis centre said 61 deaths had been confirmed in the past 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,820.

Indonesia reports 3,444 new virus cases

Indonesia reported 3,444 new virus cases, bringing the total to 194,109, data from the country’s health ministry website showed.

The Southeast Asian country also reported 85 new deaths, taking the total to 8,025, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

France puts more departments on high alert

French authorities have placed seven more departments covering major cities such as Lille, Strasbourg and Dijon on high alert as increases in Covid-19 infections accelerate, said the government.

Of France's 101 mainland and overseas departments, 28 are now considered "red zones" where authorities will be able to impose exceptional measures to slow the number of new coronavirus cases.

The move comes as France reported a record of nearly 9,000 daily cases on Friday, and a further 8,550 cases in the past 24 hours on Saturday, when the nationwide test positivity rate incre ased to 4.7 percent.

Israel's death toll crosses 1,000

The death toll from the coronavirus in Israel has surpassed 1,000, as the government on Sunday mulled steps for imposing new restrictions to quell a resurgence in infections.

Israel had earned praise for its early handling of the virus crisis and imposing tight movement restrictions. Since reopening the economy in May, however, new cases have spiked to record levels and the government has been blamed for mismanaging the resurgence. Weekly protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu over his corruption trial have expanded to include demonstrations against his handling of the health crisis and the resulting economic pain.