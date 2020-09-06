Climate change protesters in Britain have blockaded two printing presses, disrupting the distribution of numerous national newspapers as they step up 10 days of protests demanding action on environmental issues.

Activist group Extinction Rebellion (XR) targeted both the plants, just north of London and near Liverpool in northwest England, causing delays to deliveries of papers including The Times, the Daily Telegraph and The Sun.

Dozens of activists blocked roads outside the sites using vehicles and by attaching themselves to other obstacles, "to expose the failure of these corporations to accurately report on the climate and ecological emergency".

XR said it was aiming to disrupt newspapers that are part of News Corp, controlled by Rupert Murdoch's family, as well as right-wing titles The Daily Mail and The London Evening Standard.

"The groups are using disruption and their consistent manipulation of the truth to suit their own personal and political agendas," it added in a statement.

Police said they had so far made 72 arrests at the two locations.

Newsprinters, which runs the plants, said printing had been transferred to other sites and apologised to customers for "late deliveries".

The Times also apologised to readers unable to buy copies and said on Twitter it was "working to get newspapers delivered to retailers as soon as possible".

'Completely unacceptable'

The blockade prompted an immediate backlash from across the British political establishment.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it was "completely unacceptable to seek to limit the public's access to news in this way".

"A free press is vital in holding the government and other powerful institutions to account on issues critical for the future of our country, including the fight against climate change," he said on Twitter.

His fiance Carrie Symonds, a former head of communications for the ruling Conservative party before becoming an environmental campaigner, also waded into the controversy.

"I care about climate change and biodiversity a massive amount but preventing a free press to spread this message further is just wrong," she tweeted.

"Not to mention all those small businesses that rely on being able to sell newspapers."