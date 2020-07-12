Sunday, July 12, 2020

Another daily record hike in global cases

The World Health Organization has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 230,370 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil, India and South Africa, according to a daily report.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 228,102 on July 10.

Deaths remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Nearly 1,300 recover from coronavirus in Turkey

Turkey has confirmed 1,298 more recoveries from the novel coronavirus, bringing the total tally to 194,515, according to the country's health minister.

Citing Health Ministry data, Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter that a total of 1,012 people had contracted Covid-19, bringing the overall number to 212,993.

The country's death toll from the coronavirus rose to 5,363, with 19 new fatalities reported over the last 24 hours.

Healthcare professionals conducted over 45,232 tests for the disease since Saturday, raising the total count to over 3.9 million.

Florida reports largest, single-day jump in cases

Florida has reported the largest single-day increase in positive coronavirus cases in any one state since the beginning of the pandemic.

According to state Department of Health statistics, 15,300 people tested positive, for a total of 269,811 cases.

California had the previous record of daily positive cases - 11,694, four days ago. New York had 11,571 on April 15.

The numbers come at the end of a grim, record-breaking week in Florida, with 514 fatalities.

On Sunday, 45 more deaths were reported.

UK death toll up by 21

The United Kingdom's death toll from confirmed cases of Covid-19 rose to 44,819, up by 21 from the previous day, the government has said.

Iran reports 194 more fatalities

Iran has confirmed 194 more fatalities from the novel coronavirus, bringing the nationwide death toll to 12,829.

A further 2,186 people tested positive for Covid-19, raising the overall count to 252,720, Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said.

She added that a total of 219,993 people have so far recovered and been discharged from hospitals, adding that 3,359 patients remain in critical condition.

Sri Lanka cancels election rallies over new virus wave

Sri Lanka's ruling party has called off its rallies ahead of upcoming parliamentary elections and delayed the international airport's reopening over a surge in virus cases.

The South Asian country of 21 million lifted its coronavirus lockdown in late June after declaring there was no longer any community spread of the virus.

But a swathe of cases emerged last week, including an outbreak at a drug rehabilitation centre last week that saw 253 patients test positive in a single night.

"All public meetings where the president and the prime minister were due to attend to day, tomorrow and the day after have been cancelled," President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) party said in a statement.

Trump wears mask first time in public

US President Donald Trump, who has avoided wearing a mask in public even as the coronavirus pandemic spread, donned one at a military medical facility outside Washington where he was to meet with wounded soldiers and front-line health-care workers.

The visit to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Saturday marked Trump's first public appearance with a face covering since the virus began sweeping across the United States earlier this year.

Trump had previously refused to wear a mask in public or ask other Americans to do so, saying it was a personal choice, although he had said he would if he was in a crowd and could not maintain distance from others.

"I think when you are in a hospital, especially in that particular setting when you are talking to a lot of soldiers, people that in some cases just got off the operating table, I think it’s a great thing to wear a mask," Trump told reporters at the White House just before his visit to Walter Reed.

Spain holds regional elections amid strict measures

Spaniards in two northern regions are voting in regional elections amid tight security measures to avoid more outbreaks of the pandemic.

Regional authorities in both Basque Country and Galicia have prohibited over 400 people who have tested positive for the virus from leaving their homes to vote.

Spain’s Supreme Court backed the decision in a ruling Friday in response to a complaint by opposition parties in both regions.

Voters must wear face masks to vote and remain 1.5 meters apart in polling stations, which are equipped with hand sanitisers.

Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan tests positive

Bollywood actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter tested positive for the disease a day after her father-in-law and top Indian actor Amitabh Bachchan and her husband and actor Abhishek said they were infected with the virus.

Maharastra state health minister Rajesh Tope said in a tweet Aishwarya and her daughter had tested positive for the virus that causes Covid-19. It was not clear whether they had been admitted to hospital, as Amitabh and Abhishek were on Saturday, when they said they had mild symptoms.

Lebanon records new infections

A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager has said, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections.

Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from the coronavirus since February.

"We are moving them to a place to quarantine them. We are separating those who are infected from those who aren't ... we are waiting for more results," RAMCO manager Walid BouSaad told Reuters.

Health minister Hamad Hassan said more than 100 cases had been recorded, with most of them at what he described as "a big cleaning company", an apparent reference to RAMCO, which collects garbage across Lebanon

Hungary reimposes restrictions on some arrivals

The Hungarian government said that it will reimpose restrictions, such as mandatory two-week quarantines or bans, on people arriving from countries where the rate of infections is considered to be moderate or high.

“We see worrisome signs about an increase in the number of cases in the neighboring countries, Europe and the whole world,” said Gergely Gulyas, Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s chief of staff.

Gulyas said only Hungarian citizens will be allowed to enter from countries in the “red” category – those with a high rate of infections – including Albania, Ukraine, Belarus and practically all of Asia, Africa and South and Central America.

Pakistan's cases climb by 2,521

Pakistan reports 2,521 infections and additional 74 fatalities, bringing the total in the country to 248,872 cases and 5,197.

The Asian country with 212 million residents has conducted 1,562,638 tests by now.

Russia reports 6,615 cases

Russia reported 6,615 cases, taking its nationwide tally of infections to 727,162.

The country's crisis response centre said 130 people had died from the pandemic in the past 24 hours, bringing the death toll to 11,335.

Russia said 501,061 people have recovered from the virus.

India’s caseload crosses 850,000