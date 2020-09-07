Monday, September 7, 2020

World must be better prepared for next pandemic - WHO chief

World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has said the world must be better prepared for the next pandemic, as he called on countries to invest in public health.

"This will not be the last pandemic," Tedros told a news briefing in Geneva on Monday. "History teaches us that outbreaks and pandemics are a fact of life.

But when the next pandemic comes, the world must be ready — more ready than it was this time."

Strict new virus measures announced in Turkey

Turkey has announced strict new measures to fight the novel coronavirus, as the daily infection numbers in the country recently crossed 1,000 and beyond.

“In all provinces, no standing passengers in public transportation will be allowed,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday after an over four-hour Cabinet meeting at the presidential complex in the capital Ankara.

Cafes and restaurants will also be subject to stricter inspections, he added.

“We will continue education with a system where we will do both face-to-face and remote education, taking into account the conditions of the epidemic,” the President said on the new school year.

Turkey’s Covid-19 tally on Monday rose to 281,509, with 1,703 more cases over the past 24 hours, according to Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

He said that 57 more patients lost their lives, bringing the death toll to 6,730, while recoveries reached 252,152.

UK slaps quarantines on Greek island travellers

The UK has recorded nearly 3,000 new coronavirus cases for the second day running and unveiled a new “islands policy” that will require anyone returning to England from seven Greek islands to self-isolate for 14 days beginning early Wednesday.

The other Greek islands and the mainland remain free of quarantine requirements.

According to the Department of Health and Social Care, the UK reported 2,948 daily new coronavirus Monday, down from the previous day's number of 2,988, which had been the highest since May.

French Covid-19 cases and death toll rise

The number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 in France rose again compared with the previous day, as did the death toll, as the country battles to contain a likely second wave of the virus.

The number of new, confirmed Covid-19 cases had risen by 4,203 compared with the previous day to reach a total of 328,980, the French health ministry said on Monday.

The number of deaths also rose by 25 over the last 24 hours to 30,726.

The French health ministry added that 537 patients were in intensive care units (ICU), of which the majority were in urban areas.

Spain's caseload now half a million

Spain has became the first country in Western Europe to register 500,000 coronavirus infections on Monday, after a second surge in cases that coincided with schools reopening.

The health ministry on Monday reported 26,560 new infections since its last report on Friday — or an average of 8,800 daily — bringing the total since February to 525,549. Most new cases show new symptoms and the spike is so far not overwhelming hospitals.

More than 8 million undergraduate students are heading to school starting from Monday under strict safety measures including mandatory masks, frequent hand-washing, classroom ventilation and smaller student groups.

Malaysia reports sharpest spike in new cases in three months

Malaysia's health authorities have reported 62 new coronavirus cases, the sharpest spike since early June, just as the government began barring long-term immigration pass holders from countries with high infection numbers.

Southeast Asia's third-largest economy imposed a ban on pass holders from 23 countries that have reported more than 150,000 Covid-19 cases, in a bid to clamp down on imported cases. Countries on the ban list include the US, Britain and France.

Of the total new cases reported, 50 were detected in an existing cluster in Sabah state on Malaysian Borneo, stemming from the detention of two undocumented migrants two weeks earlier, the health ministry said.

The others were detected in a new cluster in the northern state of Kedah and six arrivals from Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia and Egypt, the ministry said in a statement.

Malaysia currently has 9,459 confirmed coronavirus infections, of which 128 led to deaths.

Russia reports 5,185 new cases, 51 deaths

Russia reported 5,185 new coronavirus cases, pushing its national tally to 1,030,690, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities confirmed 51 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,871.

Indonesia reports 2,880 new coronavirus cases, 105 deaths

Indonesia reported 2,880 new coronavirus infections and 105 more coronavirus-related deaths on Monday, data issued by the country's Covid-19 task force showed.

It was the lowest rise in daily infections in six days and brought the Southeast Asian country's total cases to 196,989, while fatalities rose to 8,130.

Man City's Mahrez and Laporte test positive

Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte have tested positive for coronavirus just five days before the start of the new Premier League season, the club announced.

City said in a statement that French defender Laporte and Algerian international forward Mahrez were self-isolating in accordance with Premier League and government rules.

"Neither is displaying symptoms of the virus," the statement said.

The Premier League season starts on Saturday but Manchester City do not open their campaign until September 21, when they play Wolves.

Pakistan to start opening schools as cases fall

Education officials in Pakistan say authorities will start reopening schools from September 15 amid a steady decline in coronavirus deaths and infections.