The Warner Bros movie studio has postponed the debut of superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" until Christmas Day as many theatres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release in cinemas on October 2 but will now debut on December 25. It was the next big-budget Hollywood movie slated for theatres.

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer," director Patty Jenkins said in a statement on Friday.

Coronavirus pandemic

Movie studios have been shuffling their schedules for months as the industry tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced theatres around the world to shut their doors in March.