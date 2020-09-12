CULTURE
3 MIN READ
'Wonder Woman 1984' delayed due to virus pandemic
The Warner Bros sequel to Wonder Woman had been scheduled for release in cinemas on October 2 but will now debut on December 25.
'Wonder Woman 1984' delayed due to virus pandemic
Cast member Gal Gadot poses at the premiere of "Wonder Woman" in Los Angeles, California US, May 25, 2017. / Reuters
By Ioanna Sakoufaki
September 12, 2020

The Warner Bros movie studio has postponed the debut of superhero sequel "Wonder Woman 1984" until Christmas Day as many theatres remain closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The film starring Gal Gadot had been scheduled for release in cinemas on October 2 but will now debut on December 25. It was the next big-budget Hollywood movie slated for theatres.

"Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer," director Patty Jenkins said in a statement on Friday.

READ MORE: Disney delays Marvel blockbusters but hopes for summer 'Mulan' launch

Coronavirus pandemic

Movie studios have been shuffling their schedules for months as the industry tries to recover from the Covid-19 pandemic, which forced theatres around the world to shut their doors in March.

RECOMMENDED

Cinemas have slowly reopened with capacity limits, and moviegoing is rebounding in countries such as China, the world's second-largest film market. But in the United States, theatres remain closed in major moviegoing hubs including Los Angeles and New York.

Warner Bros., owned by AT&T Inc, tested the market with the release of Christopher Nolan's thriller "Tenet" in late August. 

The movie, which cost more than $200 million to produce, had generated global ticket sales of $146.2 million through last weekend.

The next upcoming Hollywood blockbuster is "Black Widow" from Walt Disney Co's Marvel Studios. It is currently due to debut in theatres on November 6.

James Bond movie "No Time to Die," from Comcast Corp's Universal Pictures and MGM Studios, is scheduled for November 20. 

READ MORE: 'Avengers: Endgame' stays number one on charts

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Turkish President Erdogan names new deputy governors for Central Bank
Musk merges xAI into SpaceX to pursue space-based data centres
France investigates Franco-Israelis for complicity in Gaza genocide
Every Minneapolis federal agent getting body camera 'effective immediately'
Trump backs House push to pass funding deal to avert another shutdown
UN backs Rafah crossing reopening, stresses safe passage for civilians
Turkish President Erdogan to visit Saudi Arabia, Egypt this week
Belgium investigates babies potentially sickened by contaminated Nestle formula
US military and economic 'pressure' on ally Cuba 'unacceptable': Russia's FM
US cutting tariffs on India to 18% after Modi agrees to stop buying Russian oil, says Trump
Up to 1,000 migrants feared missing after Cyclone Harry ravages Mediterranean: NGO
Latest Epstein files ensnare global figures, prompt resignations
A who's who of powerful people named in the Epstein file dump
Türkiye welcomes steps that support peace, stability in Syria: Erdogan
Türkiye-Oman business event OMNEX 2026 kicks off