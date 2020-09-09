An official at the Department of Homeland Security has said in a whistleblower complaint that he was pressured by agency leaders to highlight Chinese and Iran meddling and suppress details in his intelligence reports that President Donald Trump might find objectionable, including intelligence on Russian interference in the election and the threat posed by white supremacists.

Brian Murphy, a top official in the Department of Homeland Security's Office of Intelligence and Analysis, said on Wednesday he was ordered in May by acting DHS chief Chad Wolf stop providing intelligence assessments on the threat of Russian interference.

Murphy said in a whistle-blower complaint filed with the agency's inspector general that he was demoted for refusing to alter his intelligence reports in an “illegal and improper" manner.

Trump's order

He said in his complaint that Wolf told him the order came from President Donald Trump's national security advisor, Robert O'Brien.

The complaint was released by the Democratic-led House Intelligence Committee, which has asked Murphy to testify on September 21.

The former FBI agent and Marine Corps veteran had served as a principal deputy undersecretary in the Office of Intelligence and Analysis.

In August, he was demoted to assistant to the deputy undersecretary for DHS Management after resisting two years of pressure to distort intelligence reports for political reasons.

The demotion came after a series of briefings and reports Murphy made, including after Wolf's May warning, on Russian election meddling and social media activities.

"Mr. Murphy is, put simply, a dedicated public servant who has had a laudable career prior to the recent events that have led to the submission of this package to the OIG," his complaint stated.

"Prior to his current circumstances, he had never had so much as a negative fitness report in his professional career with the US Government."

Avoiding offending Trump