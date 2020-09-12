Dominic Thiem of Austria has defeated Russia's Daniil Medvedev in straight sets to reach the final of the US Open.

The second seed beat the third seed 6-2, 7-6 (9/7), 7-6 (7/5) in 2hr 56min inside Arthur Ashe Stadium on Friday.

Thiem, 27, will play fifth-seeded German Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final when they will both be looking for their first Grand Slam title.

The score was slightly flattering to Thiem following what was a hard-fought close encounter that saw small shifts in momentum in both players' direction at different stages.

READ MORE: Djokovic disqualified from US Open after hitting judge with ball

'Really happy'

"It was great tennis from both of us," Thiem said.