As movie theatres struggle to return to normality during the coronavirus pandemic, the first major Hollywood release in six months, Christopher Nolan's "Tenet", has taken in $20.2 million in five days.

In normal times, that sort of number for an expected blockbuster would be worrisome for Warner Bros Pictures, its distributor. With a production budget of $200 million, the film's early rollout represented a major gamble for the studio.

"Domestically, 'Tenet' debuted at the lower end of expectations – $20 million through Monday," industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said.

Theatres closed

But the release comes in the Covid-19 world – with many theatres still closed or operating at reduced capacity.

The US release hopes to capitalise on the important Labor Day weekend.

"There is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance," Warner Bros. said in a statement.

"Tenet," a clever blockbuster that slips between espionage and science fiction, went on general release on Wednesday, with hopes of enticing audiences back to the cinema after months of closure.

The film has done better overseas, where theaters are further along in the reopening process, Hollywood Reporter said. It has taken in close to $150 million globally.

