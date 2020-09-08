Tuesday, September, 8, 2020

Flurry of tests on Greece's Lesvos Island

A major testing and contact-tracing operation at Greece's largest migrant camp on the eastern island of Lesvos has so far detected 35 confirmed cases of virus among the overcrowded facility's 12,500 residents, authorities said.

Health and migration ministry officials said medical teams have carried out 1,900 tests for the virus on migrants at the Moria facility, which was initially designed to hold 2,800 people. 100 staff members have been tested, and none were found to have the virus.

France's cases and deaths climb again

The number of new, confirmed cases of virus in France has risen by 6,544 over the last 24 hours to stand at a total of 335,524, said the French health ministry.

The number of deaths also climbed by 39 over the last 24 hours, to reach a total of 30,764.

France has the seventh-highest pandemic death toll in the world.

Ireland reports most daily cases since May

Ireland has reported 307 new cases of the virus, the highest number of cases reported in one day since mid-May, amid concern that new restrictions could be introduced to the capital, Dublin.

The National Public Health Emergency Team said 182 of the new cases were in Dublin, a city that government minister Simon Harris told journalists was at a "delicate point" due to a surge in cases.

Newstalk radio earlier cited government sources as saying additional restrictions may be introduced in Dublin and Limerick if cases continue to increase.

Turkey reports over 1,700 more cases

Turkey has reported 1,761 new cases of the virus and more than 1,000 recoveries.

The country's overall infection count reached 283,270, according to the Health Ministry data.

The data showed that 1,093 more patients had recovered over the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 253,245.

The virus-linked death toll in the country, meanwhile, rose to 6,782 as 52 more people succumbed to the disease.

UK reports 30 deaths

The United Kingdom has reported 2,420 confirmed new cases of the virus, according to government data, which did not include delayed figures from Northern Ireland.

Daily case numbers have started to increase in recent days. Britain's testing capacity has also increased since the peak of the first wave of the virus earlier this year.

Britain reported 30 new pandemic deaths, up from 3 on Monday, data published on the government's website showed.

UN finds 2 cases in Syrian refugee camp in Jordan

The UN refugee agency has confirmed two virus cases in the Azraq camp for Syrian refugees in Jordan, which is home to more than 40,000 people who have fled their country's civil war.

They are the first infections to be detected among Syrians living in refugee camps in Jordan. The UNHCR said the two patients were transferred to quarantine facilities after testing positive late Monday, and their neighbours have been isolated as more testing is carried out.

Inovio partners with Thermo Fisher to bolster vaccine supply

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has said that Thermo Fisher Scientific would manufacture the drug developer's experimental virus vaccine, as it looks to boost the supply ahead of large trials this month.

The company said it plans to have 100 million doses of its vaccine, INO-4800, in 2021 through its third-party manufacturers.

US-based Inovio is in the race to develop a vaccine for the virus pandemic that has killed over 892,000 people globally.

Tour de France director tests positive

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme must leave the race and quarantine for a week after a positive virus test but all the riders were negative, organisers announced before the start of 10th stage.

Prudhomme, who is asymptomatic, said he had tested negative for the virus three times before this year's rescheduled race started on August 29 but the positive came from the first of two in-race mass tests of riders, team staff and officials.

China celebrates virus victory as world continues to suffer

China's leaders hold a triumphant ceremony to celebrate beating the coronavirus as billions of people around the world still suffer the fallout from the pandemic.

The upbeat mood in Beijing comes as concerns grow about a resurgence of the pandemic across Europe, with France tightening restrictions, cases in Britain spiking and schools resuming around the region in recent days.

But in China the virus has been all but banished through a combination of lockdowns and travel restrictions earlier in the year that have officials touting the nation as a virus success story.

Philippines reports 3,281 new virus cases

The Philippines records 3,281 new infections and 26 additional deaths.

In a bulletin, the country's health ministry said total confirmed cases have reached 241,987 while deaths have increased to 3,916.

Egypt virus cases pass 100,000

Egypt has detected more than 100,000 infections and reported 5,541 deaths from the virus disease.

The North African country of more than 100 million people had imposed a night-time curfew from March to June to curb the spread of the illness but since eased restrictions.

The total number of reported cases reached 100,041 Tuesday, including 79,008 recoveries, the country's health ministry said.

Indonesia reports 3,046 new cases

Indonesia has reported 3,046 new virus cases, bringing the national total to 200,035.

There were also 100 new deaths in Indonesia overnight, taking the total number to 8,230, the highest coronavirus death toll in Southeast Asia.

Russia records 5,099 new virus cases

Russia has reported 5,099 new virus cases, pushing its national tally to 1,035,789, the fourth largest in the world.

Authorities confirmed 122 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the official death toll to 17,993.

India records highest coronavirus deaths

India has recorded its highest daily deaths from the virus in more than a month, even as new infections have slowed.

The country's health ministry said 1,133 people had died in the last 24 hours, the highest since July, taking total mortalities to 72,775.