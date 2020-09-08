The Rolling Stones have defied the gloom of the coronavirus outbreak to launch the band's first flagship store in the heart of Swinging Sixties London.

"Why would you open a shop during a pandemic?" joked singer Mick Jagger in a video message released before the shop opened its doors to the public on Wednesday.

"It's our eternal optimism," he said.

In the current climate, face masks emblazoned with the band's famous lips and tongue logo promise to be a best-seller.

The band's branding features throughout the store on t-shirts, jackets, water bottles, notebooks, umbrellas and plectrum packs for those hoping to emulate guitarist Keith Richards.

But the team behind the project hope that it will become more than just a shop.

"The product is dear to our hearts, but it is the experience that is just as important," said David Boyne, managing director of Bravado, the merchandising arm of Universal Music.

A giant lips and tongue sculpture takes up the window display, beckoning passers-by on Carnaby Street, the epicentre of the capital's explosion of music and fashion in the 1960s.

Giant screens inside broadcast high-definition footage of the band's decades of live tours, while their biggest hits and blues classics provide the soundtrack for shoppers.

Jointly curated by the Stones and Bravado, the decor stays loyal to the band's red and black brand, while a glass floor, featuring Stones lyrics, provides a view to the basement floor.